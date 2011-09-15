LONDON, Sept 15 German Bund futures reversed early losses on Thursday on reports of a $2 billion loss on unauthorised trades at UBS and as overnight borrowing at the European Central Bank jumped.

Switzerland's UBS said on Thursday it had discovered that unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank has caused a loss of some $2 billion, which may lead it to post a loss in the third quarter .

"Risk sentiment was a bit better early on but now it's gone a bit wrong again," one trader said.

It is rare to see a jump in overnight borrowing from the ECB, which offers banks unlimited liquidity, and it is likely only a reason for concern if it persists beyond the next settlement of one week funds next Wednesday.

The December Bund future hit a session high of 136.94, having earlier fallen as low as 136.54. The contract was last seven ticks down at 136.80.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)