LONDON, Sept 15 German Bund futures reversed
early losses on Thursday on reports of a $2 billion loss on
unauthorised trades at UBS and as overnight borrowing at the
European Central Bank jumped.
Switzerland's UBS said on Thursday it had
discovered that unauthorised trading by a trader in its
investment bank has caused a loss of some $2 billion, which may
lead it to post a loss in the third quarter .
"Risk sentiment was a bit better early on but now it's gone
a bit wrong again," one trader said.
It is rare to see a jump in overnight borrowing from the
ECB, which offers banks unlimited liquidity, and it is likely
only a reason for concern if it persists beyond the next
settlement of one week funds next Wednesday.
The December Bund future hit a session high of
136.94, having earlier fallen as low as 136.54. The contract was
last seven ticks down at 136.80.
