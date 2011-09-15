* Bund consolidation continues as leaders press Greece on
targets
* Contract expected to rise while above 136.52 - UBS
* Spanish auction watched for new signs of weak investor
demand
By William James
LONDON, Sept 15 Bund futures edged lower on
Thursday as euro zone leaders showed signs of their
determination to see out Greece's debt problems without it
leaving the single currency, prompting some to trim positions in
safe-haven bonds.
German and French leaders said after a conference call with
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that they
were determined to keep Greece in the euro.
There was no clear sign from them that a stalemate over
Athens next bailout payment had been broken but officials in
Greece and Germany were optimistic that EU and IMF inspectors
would now take a positive view of latest Greek austerity
efforts.
"We have had some constructive comments from politicians...
this has offered markets some support, so we are in a process of
stabilisation in a wide range as volatility remains high and
stress remains very elevated," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at
BNP Paribas in Paris.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were 20 ticks lower at 136.67,
continuing to fall back from recent record highs after shedding
more than three-quarters of a point on Wednesday.
"I still don't think anything has changed underneath, but in
these markets pullbacks can be quite aggressive and so we might
see more pressure today on a combination of supply and risk-on
feeling," the trader said.
Technical charts showed support for the contract at 136.52,
the 38 percent retracement of the September recovery, and the
expectation was for further price strength while this level
remained intact, said UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock. The
contract has tested this support three times in the last week.
Globally, riskier assets benefited from the slight
improvement in sentiment over the euro zone crisis with stocks
rebounding and safe-haven gold falling.
German 10-year yields were flat at 1.866 percent,
underperforming U.S. Treasuries and continuing to narrow the
spread between Bunds and higher yielding U.S. paper.
The 10-year U.S./German spread last stood at 13
basis points having narrowed steadily since Wednesday from more
than 20 bps.
SPANISH SALE
Spain will later test investor appetite for its bonds with a
sale of up to 4 billion euros of debt. That is expected to be
sold at yields around 5 percent across all three lines being
tapped -- roughly the highest level since 2002.
Spain currently has the benefit of support from the
European Central Bank which has been buying its bonds in the
secondary market to stem rising yields.
All three bonds on offer, two lines maturing in 2020 and one
in 2019, were within the scope of the ECB's recent purchases,
giving dealers an incentive to bid at the auction, analysts
said.
However, a weak auction would exacerbate fears that
long-term investors were no longer willing to buy debt issued by
the sovereign, leading to renewed demand for safe-haven Bunds.
"We do not look for an accident, but nervousness remains
high," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann in a note.
France will also issue debt later in the session, selling
nominal and inflation-linked bonds worth up to 9.8 billion
euros.