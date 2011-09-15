* Bund consolidation continues as leaders press Greece on targets

* 136 offers next support after Bunds break below 136.52

* Spanish auction find solid demand but at a high cost (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By William James

LONDON, Sept 15 Bund futures fell on Thursday as euro zone leaders showed signs of their determination to see out Greece's debt problems without it leaving the single currency, prompting some to take profit on a recent rally in safe-haven bonds.

There was no clear sign from a conference call of German, French and Greek leaders on Wednesday that a stalemate over Athens' next bailout payment had been broken.

But EU economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said latest Greek austerity moves had gone a long way to its meeting fiscal targets, removing one source of worry for markets.

Despite signs of relief, however, price action on Greek credit default swaps -- where the initial payment for insuring against default rose -- suggested that fears of a Greek default remained high.

"We have had some constructive comments from politicians... this has offered markets some support, so we are in a process of stabilisation in a wide range as volatility remains high and stress remains very elevated," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were 66 ticks lower at 136.21, continuing fall back from the record high of 138.91 set on Tuesday.

"There hasn't been any worsening of the situation and Greece has committed to pushing through its austerity measures. Without any kind of fresh bad news the market seems happy to take a little bit of profit," a trader said.

Having broken through technical levels around 136.52, the 136.00 'big figure' offered the next support, the trader said.

Analysts said the losses did not represent the start of a new bearish trend, with little sign of resolution to the region's myriad long-term debt problems.

A second trader said selling had not been aggressive but the recent strong demand from Asian central banks and real money accounts had dried up.

Globally, riskier assets benefited from the slight improvement in sentiment over the euro zone crisis with stocks rebounding and safe-haven gold falling.

German 10-year yields were 5 basis points higher at 1.918 percent, underperforming U.S. Treasuries and continuing to narrow the spread between Bunds and higher yielding U.S. paper.

The 10-year U.S./German spread last stood at 13 basis points having narrowed steadily since Wednesday from more than 20 bps.

SPANISH SALE

Spain successfully navigated its latest test of investor demand, selling 3.95 billion euros of bonds in sales that brought above-average demand and allayed fears of a repeat of Tuesday's weak Italian debt auctions.

"It's encouraging they were able to exhaust the range, something which Italy was not able to do on Tuesday. (But average yields) are at uncomfortable territory ... It would be much better to get them lower, and they are ECB-influenced so it's as good as it gets," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank.

Despite the European Central Bank's attempts to bring yields down to more manageable levels by buying debt in the secondary market, the auctions came at a high cost. Each of the three lines tapped came at an average yield near or above 5 percent.

In the secondary market, 10-year Spanish yields were 5 bps higher on the day at 5.424 percent.

France later sold nominal and inflation-linked paper worth a total of 9.8 billion euros. Opinions were mixed on the sale, with some suggesting recent worries over the health of the French banking sector had curbed investor appetite.