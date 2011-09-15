LONDON Sep 15 German Bund futures hit their
lowest in almost two weeks on Thursday after signs of more
willingness from policymakers to solve Greece's debt crisis.
"There hasn't been any worsening of the situation and Greece
has committed to pushing through its austerity measures. Without
any kind of fresh bad news the market seems happy to take a
little bit of profit," a trader said.
A Spanish debt auction was also well received by markets.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 79 ticks down on day at
136.08, having hit 136.03 earlier in the session, its lowest
since Sept. 2.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and william James)