LONDON Sep 16 German Bund futures hit a session high on Friday in volatile trade as markets remained nervous over the outcome of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Poland.

"The market is very nervous so you are going to see bigger moves then you normally would," one trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 33 ticks higher at 136.32. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)