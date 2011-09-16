LONDON, Sept 16 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Friday as European shares pared gains on the back of falling French banks.

"French bank stocks are getting hit... that combined with the aggressive long end receiving that's been going on in the market all day means Bunds are having a stellar day," a trader said.

December Bund futures rose as much as 74 ticks to 136.73. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index last up 0.7 percent as shares in BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole fell sharply. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)