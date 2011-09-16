UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON, Sept 16 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Friday as European shares pared gains on the back of falling French banks.
"French bank stocks are getting hit... that combined with the aggressive long end receiving that's been going on in the market all day means Bunds are having a stellar day," a trader said.
December Bund futures rose as much as 74 ticks to 136.73. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index last up 0.7 percent as shares in BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole fell sharply. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.