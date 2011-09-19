LONDON, Sept 19 Bund futures opened higher on Monday as investors sought out safe-haven debt after those looking to euro zone policymakers for new steps to tackle the region's debt crisis were left disappointed by weekend developments.

Finance ministers meeting in Poland broke no new ground over how to ease the sovereign debt crisis and while Greece pledged further austerity measure would be forthcoming, no concrete steps were taken.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last at 137.40, up 75 ticks on the day.

"The news flow list over the weekend adds to the notion that a game changer for the euro debt crisis is not at hand in the near-term," said Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann in a note.

EU and IMF inspectors will hold a conference call with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday to hear how Greece plans to plug this year's budget shortfall.

The talks will be key with Greece set to run out of cash in October unless it can convince officials to release the next 8 billion euro tranche of bailout funding.

"The more you read, the more doubt there are about whether this Greece payment is going to go through -- the ramifications of that are pretty serious," a trader said.

The European Central Bank will reveal later in the day how much it has spent in its latest round of bond buying designed to stem the spread of the crisis to Italy and Spain. (Reporting by William James)