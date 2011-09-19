LONDON, Sept 19 Bund futures opened higher on
Monday as investors sought out safe-haven debt after those
looking to euro zone policymakers for new steps to tackle the
region's debt crisis were left disappointed by weekend
developments.
Finance ministers meeting in Poland broke no new ground over
how to ease the sovereign debt crisis and while Greece pledged
further austerity measure would be forthcoming, no concrete
steps were taken.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last at 137.40, up 75 ticks on
the day.
"The news flow list over the weekend adds to the notion that
a game changer for the euro debt crisis is not at hand in the
near-term," said Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann
in a note.
EU and IMF inspectors will hold a conference call with
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday to hear how
Greece plans to plug this year's budget shortfall.
The talks will be key with Greece set to run out of cash in
October unless it can convince officials to release the next 8
billion euro tranche of bailout funding.
"The more you read, the more doubt there are about whether
this Greece payment is going to go through -- the ramifications
of that are pretty serious," a trader said.
The European Central Bank will reveal later in the day how
much it has spent in its latest round of bond buying designed to
stem the spread of the crisis to Italy and Spain.
(Reporting by William James)