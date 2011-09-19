* Bunds rally on lack of new euro zone crisis response
By William James
LONDON, Sept 19 Bund futures rose on Monday,
driven higher by nervy investors as Greece's access to bailout
funding hung in the balance, and by disappointment at
policymakers' latest failure to agree new measures to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis.
A finance ministers' meeting in Poland broke no new ground
over how to ease the crisis and while Greece pledged further
austerity measure would be forthcoming, no concrete steps were
announced.
"There was some expectation that the EU might announce some
sort of new policy to stabilise peripheral markets and ease some
of the tensions but they did absolutely nothing," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last at 137.46, up 81 ticks on
the day while 10-year bond yields fell 6.8 basis
points to 1.795 percent.
EU and IMF inspectors will hold a conference call with
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to hear how Greece plans to
plug this year's budget shortfall. The call is now due to take
place at 1600 GMT having been pushed back from 1200 GMT.
Greece is set to run out of cash in October unless it can
convince officials to release the next 8 billion euro tranche of
bailout funding so the talks are key.
"Greece does seem to have upped their game recently, but I
wonder if it is too little too late? I'd be looking to be
positioned long on Bunds for today," a trader said.
Ten-year yields in the largely illiquid market for Greek
debt were marked 135 basis points higher at 23.353
percent and yields at the short end of the curve also rose
sharply.
Greece must make coupon payments of around 750 million euros
on its existing debt on Tuesday and will hold an auction to
refinance expiring bills later in the week.
Analysts said that while the Greek funding situation
remained tense, the week's operations were set to be covered
without a major hitch.
The European Central Bank will reveal later in the day how
much it spent in its latest round of bond buying designed to
stem the spread of the crisis to Italy and Spain.
Debt issued by Italy and Spain underperformed Bunds, driving
10-year yield spreads back towards the top of their recent
ranges. The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against
default also rose.
Outright Italian 10-year yields have climbed
back to 5.608 percent after falling below 5 percent when the ECB
expanded its bond-buying programme to include Italian BTPs.
Adding to the long list of risks to the region's attempts to
overcome its debt problems, Germany's ruling coalition was
weakened at federal elections over the weekend.
This raised political risk surrounding the drawn-out process
of approving changes to the euro zone's rescue fund -- seen as a
vital backstop if Greece is unable to repay its debts.
FED FOCUS
Market participants were looking ahead to this week's U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting for a fresh easing of monetary policy
that could hint at more coordinated action to address a gloomy
economic outlook.
Fixed income markets were pricing in a move to extend the
maturity of the Fed's Treasury assets, but if the committee
surprises and opts to undertake a third round of full-blown
quantitative easing, Bunds were likely to take a hit as risk
assets rallied, analysts said.
"If we see QE3 from the Fed, the questions then are 'Will we
see the UK (Monetary Policy Committee) approve QE and could we
get a rate cut from the ECB?',"said Philip Shaw, economist at
Investec in London.
In a coordinated move last week, major central banks said
longer-term dollar funding would be made available in a bid to
counter growing scarcity of interbank lending to euro zone
banks.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anna Willard)