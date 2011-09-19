* Bunds rally on lack of new euro zone crisis response

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James

LONDON, Sept 19 German government bonds rose on Monday as Greece's access to bailout funding hung in the balance and disappointment at policymakers' latest failure to agree new steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis drove investors into safe-haven assets.

European Union finance ministers failed to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with the crisis at a meeting in Poland and while Greece pledged further austerity measures wold be forthcoming, no concrete steps were announced.

Cash 10-year German debt yields looked poised to retest record low levels around 1.68 percent as international lenders warned Greece to shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid default within weeks.

"The flight to safety will continue until we have clarity on what will happen to Greece," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

"We're very close to a very important decision on whether international lenders want to continue to provide assistance to Greece or allow it to go into default," he said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped 78 ticks to settle at 137.43 as European shares shares fell more than 2 percent on the day, reversing last week's gains.

Cash 10-year Bund yields fell seven basis points to 1.77 percent but underperformed U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds at 16 bps from 20 bps on Friday. Treasuries were also getting an extra lift from expectations of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

But the main market focus on Monday was firmly on Greece, which says it will run out of cash in mid-October if it fails to convince officials to release the next 8 billion euro tranche of bailout funding.

"Greece does seem to have upped their game recently, but I wonder if it is too little, too late?" a trader said.

Ten-year yields in the largely illiquid market for Greek debt were marked 154 basis points higher at 23.5 percent and yields at the short end also rose sharply.

Greece must make coupon payments of around 750 million euros on its existing debt on Tuesday and will hold an auction to refinance expiring bills later in the week.

Analysts said that while the Greek funding situation remained tense, the coupon payments and T-bill sales were set to be covered without a major hitch.

ITALIAN, SPANISH DEBT UNDER PRESSURE

Debt issued by Italy and Spain underperformed Bunds, driving 10-year yield spreads back towards the top of their recent ranges despite European Central Bank buying of the bonds in the secondary market to stop the crisis from spreading.

The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default also rose.

Outright Italian 10-year yields have climbed back to 5.608 percent after falling below 5 percent when the ECB expanded its bond-buying programme to include Italian BTPs.

Data showing the ECB's purchases of government debt fell by a third last week from the previous fuelled doubts about the bank's ability to keep the two countries' borrowing costs at sustainable levels.

Adding to the long list of hurdles for the region's attempts to overcome its debt problems, Germany's ruling coalition was weakened at federal elections over the weekend.

This raised political risk surrounding the drawn-out process of approving changes to the euro zone's rescue fund -- seen as a vital backstop if Greece is unable to repay its debts.

Market participants were also looking for a fresh easing of monetary policy from this week's Fed meeting that could hint at more coordinated action to address a gloomy economic outlook.

Fixed income markets were pricing in a move to extend the maturity of the Fed's Treasury assets, but if the committee surprises and opts to undertake a third round of full-blown quantitative easing, Bunds were likely to take a hit as risk assets rallied, analysts said.

"If we see QE3 from the Fed, the questions then are 'Will we see the UK (Monetary Policy Committee) approve QE and could we get a rate cut from the ECB?',"said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec in London. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)