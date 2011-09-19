* Bunds rally on lack of new euro zone crisis response
* Italian, Spanish 10-yr yields rise further above 5 pct
* Fed meeting eyed for signs of coordinated action on
economy
LONDON, Sept 19 German government bonds rose on
Monday as Greece's access to bailout funding hung in the balance
and disappointment at policymakers' latest failure to agree new
steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis drove investors into
safe-haven assets.
European Union finance ministers failed to come up with a
comprehensive plan to deal with the crisis at a meeting in
Poland and while Greece pledged further austerity measures wold
be forthcoming, no concrete steps were announced.
Cash 10-year German debt yields looked poised to retest
record low levels around 1.68 percent as international lenders
warned Greece to shrink its public sector and improve tax
collection to avoid default within weeks.
"The flight to safety will continue until we have clarity on
what will happen to Greece," said Alessandro Giansanti, a
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"We're very close to a very important decision on whether
international lenders want to continue to provide assistance to
Greece or allow it to go into default," he said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped 78 ticks to settle at 137.43 as
European shares shares fell more than 2 percent on the
day, reversing last week's gains.
Cash 10-year Bund yields fell seven basis
points to 1.77 percent but underperformed U.S. Treasuries, with
the 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds at 16 bps from 20
bps on Friday. Treasuries were also getting an extra lift from
expectations of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve on
Wednesday.
But the main market focus on Monday was firmly on Greece,
which says it will run out of cash in mid-October if it fails to
convince officials to release the next 8 billion euro tranche of
bailout funding.
"Greece does seem to have upped their game recently, but I
wonder if it is too little, too late?" a trader said.
Ten-year yields in the largely illiquid market for Greek
debt were marked 154 basis points higher at 23.5
percent and yields at the short end also rose sharply.
Greece must make coupon payments of around 750 million euros
on its existing debt on Tuesday and will hold an auction to
refinance expiring bills later in the week.
Analysts said that while the Greek funding situation
remained tense, the coupon payments and T-bill sales were set to
be covered without a major hitch.
ITALIAN, SPANISH DEBT UNDER PRESSURE
Debt issued by Italy and Spain underperformed Bunds, driving
10-year yield spreads back towards the top of their recent
ranges despite European Central Bank buying of the bonds in the
secondary market to stop the crisis from spreading.
The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against
default also rose.
Outright Italian 10-year yields have climbed
back to 5.608 percent after falling below 5 percent when the ECB
expanded its bond-buying programme to include Italian BTPs.
Data showing the ECB's purchases of government debt fell by
a third last week from the previous fuelled doubts about the
bank's ability to keep the two countries' borrowing costs at
sustainable levels.
Adding to the long list of hurdles for the region's attempts
to overcome its debt problems, Germany's ruling coalition was
weakened at federal elections over the weekend.
This raised political risk surrounding the drawn-out process
of approving changes to the euro zone's rescue fund -- seen as a
vital backstop if Greece is unable to repay its debts.
Market participants were also looking for a fresh easing of
monetary policy from this week's Fed meeting that could hint at
more coordinated action to address a gloomy economic outlook.
Fixed income markets were pricing in a move to extend the
maturity of the Fed's Treasury assets, but if the committee
surprises and opts to undertake a third round of full-blown
quantitative easing, Bunds were likely to take a hit as risk
assets rallied, analysts said.
"If we see QE3 from the Fed, the questions then are 'Will we
see the UK (Monetary Policy Committee) approve QE and could we
get a rate cut from the ECB?',"said Philip Shaw, economist at
Investec in London.
