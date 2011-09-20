LONDON Sep 20 German Bunds rallied at the open on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating by one notch and as three sources said the Bank of China has stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with some European banks.

The banks include France's Societe Generale , Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas ID:nL3E7KK08A].

Doubts also remained over whether Greece will receive its vital next international aid tranche.

"The newsflow doesn't really read well. We've got the Italian downgrade and French bank news so the backdrop is supportive for Bunds and not for risk assets," one trader said.

At 0613 GMT, Bund futures FGBLc1 traded 57 ticks up on the day at 138.00. German 10-year yields fell 5.5 basis points to 1.748 percent, within a whisker of record lows at 1.681 percent.

Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were last 105 ticks lower at 98.80, having opened at 99.01, although volumes were thin.

S&P's rating cut to A from A+ on Italy has preceded any move by Moody's, which had been expected to be the first major credit ratings agency to downgrade the country. The agency warned of a deteriorating growth outlook and damaging political uncertainty.

Greece promised as many austerity moves as necessary to get its next aid tranche in a telephone call with senior officials of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, but the lenders warned implementation was key.

Talks will resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)