* S&P downgrades Italy to A, three notches below Moody's
* Bunds erase morning gains as focus shifts on Fed easing
prospects
* Greece under close scrutiny during talks with lenders
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sep 20 Bunds held steady on Tuesday,
with the impact of an Italian ratings cut fading and investors
reluctant to add significantly to their German debt holdings
before the Federal Reserve decides how far it is willing to
loosen monetary policy.
The Fed, beginning a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, is
poised to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest
rates by extending the maturity of its Treasury assets. Any
bolder move may take fixed income markets by surprise and hit
Bunds.
Fears about Greece's ability to secure its next
international aid tranche remained, however, and funding strains
in euro interbank markets intensified, keeping a bias in the
market for further near-term gains for Bunds.
German 10-year yields were last 0.4 basis
points lower at 1.801 percent, having earlier fallen as low as
1.734 percent, just above record lows at 1.681 percent.
"Ahead of the Fed you probably don't want to run these large
positions testing all-time lows for Bunds ... there may always
be a surprise," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.
Italy's 10-year bond yield spread over Bunds
briefly reached 397 bps in the session, before falling back to
389 bps, up about 10 bps on day.
One trader said the spread narrowing from session wides was
caused by a few small bids for Italian paper in thin trade.
Other traders cited talk of European Central Bank buying Italian
and Spanish debt, although they had not seen the flows.
Standard & Poor's cut Italy to A from A+, preceding any move
by Moody's, which was expected to be the first major credit
ratings agency to downgrade the country. S&P now rates the
country three notches lower than Moody's and two notches lower
than Fitch.
"It is ... a reminder that there will be pressure on the
ratings of some other countries," said Rainer Guntermann,
strategist at Commerzbank.
Italian 5-year credit default swaps rose 27 bps to 515 bps,
according to monitor Markit. The cost to insure the country's
debt against default has risen rapidly in recent weeks, while
cash bond yields have been kept relatively contained by ECB
purchases.
"(The CDS level) shows that the market is increasing
pressure on the ECB," said WestLB's Leister. "There are always
break-ups between market segments but at the end of the day
things converge simply because of economic reasons."
"You would expect that pressure on Italian bonds should also
increase markedly. The ECB will probably have busier weeks ahead
in terms of buying Italian and Spanish bonds."
Bund futures FGBLc1 last traded four ticks lower on the
day at 137.39, having risen as high as 138.14. Reports that Bank
of China had stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading
with three top French banks supported Bunds in early trade.
DOUBTS OVER GREECE
Greece, in a telephone call with senior officials of the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund on Monday,
promised as many austerity moves as necessary to secure its next
aid tranche but the lenders warned implementation was key.
Talks with the lenders resume later on Tuesday. Traders said
they were still wary on Greece, which has a poor reform record
and is off track with its fiscal targets.
"Talks seem to be going well in Greece, but I'm not
convinced," a third trader said.
Greek five-year credit default swaps were quoted 60.5 points
up front, up 3.5 points on the day.
Greece sold 1.63 billion euros of three-month treasury bills
at a yield of 4.56 percent.