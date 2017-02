LONDON Sep 20 Bunds pared gains on Tuesday and 10-year German yields backed away from levels close to record lows, with the impact of an Italian credit ratings downgrade fading as stocks rose.

By 0958, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares extended gains, up 1.5 percent at 930.21 points. Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 5 ticks lower on the day at 137.38.

"Risk assets have bounced from opening lows", one trader said. "At these low yield levels we need a significant deterioration of the news flow to push us on." (Reporting by London markets team)