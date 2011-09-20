* Italian yields up after S&P downgrades Italy

* Bunds settle steady as focus shifts on Fed easing prospects

* Greece under close scrutiny during talks with lenders

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sep 20 German bonds were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for more potential monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Italian yields rose after a surprise downgrade to the country's credit ratings.

The Fed opened a two-day meeting that is expected to end with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a bid to boost a fading economic recovery. . Any bolder move may take fixed income markets by surprise and hit Bunds.

But concerns over Greece's ability to secure its next international aid tranche persisted and the Italian downgrade served as a reminder of how fragile the situation remains in Europe, keeping peripheral bonds broadly under pressure.

Investors were reluctant to take big positions on German bonds ahead of the Fed, since 10-year yields were already trading close to record lows.

"Ahead of the Fed you probably don't want to run these large positions testing all-time lows for Bunds ... there may always be a surprise," said WestLB strategist Michael Leister.

After a higher open and a volatile trading session, German Bund futures FGBLc1 settled virtually flat at 137.44.

Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday to A from A+, preceding an expected move by Moody's which has put the country's rating under review. S&P now rates the country three notches lower than Moody's and two notches lower than Fitch.

Italian bond yields rose 11.6 basis points on the day to 5.71 percent and Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2.7 basis points higher at 5.39 percent even though one trader said the ECB was active in the market again.

The cost of insuring Italian debt against default was up 27 basis points at 515 basis points.

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

The backdrop remained overwhelmingly favorable for safe-haven debt and analysts said there was no telling how far yields on 10-year German government bonds could go.

The next bailout tranche for Greece -- without which the country may run out of funds within weeks -- was still not a done deal as lenders pressured Greece for fiscal reforms.

Greece promised further cuts to its bloated public sector on Tuesday before a second conference call with its international lenders. Greek credit default swap prices were currently pricing in a 94 percent chance that Greece will go bankrupt.

There was also growing frustration with euro zone policymakers' inability to come to grips with a deteriorating crisis which risks compromising growth.

Europe needs to "get its act together" and deal with the worsening crisis, the International Monetary Fund said earlier, warning of the risk of severe global repercussions. .

German 10-year government bond yields fell as far as 1.73 percent earlier -- not far from a record low hit last week below 1.7 percent.

"I don't think there is a floor that people will stop buying them at. If you want to protect your money you just have to go to the safest asset possible," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

(Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Ron Askew)