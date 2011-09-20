* Italian yields up after S&P downgrades Italy
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sep 20 German bonds were little changed
on Tuesday as investors prepared for more potential monetary
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Italian yields rose after
a surprise downgrade to the country's credit ratings.
The Fed opened a two-day meeting that is expected to end
with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a
bid to boost a fading economic recovery. . Any
bolder move may take fixed income markets by surprise and hit
Bunds.
But concerns over Greece's ability to secure its next
international aid tranche persisted and the Italian downgrade
served as a reminder of how fragile the situation remains in
Europe, keeping peripheral bonds broadly under pressure.
Investors were reluctant to take big positions on German
bonds ahead of the Fed, since 10-year yields were already
trading close to record lows.
"Ahead of the Fed you probably don't want to run these large
positions testing all-time lows for Bunds ... there may always
be a surprise," said WestLB strategist Michael Leister.
After a higher open and a volatile trading session, German
Bund futures FGBLc1 settled virtually flat at 137.44.
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday to A
from A+, preceding an expected move by Moody's which has put the
country's rating under review. S&P now rates the country three
notches lower than Moody's and two notches lower than Fitch.
Italian bond yields rose 11.6 basis points on
the day to 5.71 percent and Spanish 10-year bond yields
were 2.7 basis points higher at 5.39 percent even
though one trader said the ECB was active in the market again.
The cost of insuring Italian debt against default was up 27
basis points at 515 basis points.
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
The backdrop remained overwhelmingly favorable for
safe-haven debt and analysts said there was no telling how far
yields on 10-year German government bonds could
go.
The next bailout tranche for Greece -- without which the
country may run out of funds within weeks -- was still not a
done deal as lenders pressured Greece for fiscal reforms.
Greece promised further cuts to its bloated public sector on
Tuesday before a second conference call with its international
lenders. Greek credit default swap prices
were currently pricing in a 94 percent chance
that Greece will go bankrupt.
There was also growing frustration with euro zone
policymakers' inability to come to grips with a deteriorating
crisis which risks compromising growth.
Europe needs to "get its act together" and deal with the
worsening crisis, the International Monetary Fund said earlier,
warning of the risk of severe global repercussions.
German 10-year government bond yields fell as
far as 1.73 percent earlier -- not far from a record low hit
last week below 1.7 percent.
"I don't think there is a floor that people will stop buying
them at. If you want to protect your money you just have to go
to the safest asset possible," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate
strategist at Rabobank.
(Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Ron Askew)