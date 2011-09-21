LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds were steady on Wednesday with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to announce further steps to stimulate the flagging economy, but with so much factored into market prices the risk is for a sharp sell-off if the Fed falls short.

Meanwhile, Greece pledged to bring forward painful austerity measures late on Tuesday, convincing international lenders to return to Athens early next week for talks that it hopes will secure the aid it needs to avert bankruptcy .

"It's a small positive but it still doesn't look like there's going to be a decision on the money until into October, so it's going to go to the last minute," said a trader.

December Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at 137.49. Two-year bond yields were down 1.5 basis points at 0.45 percent, with 10-year yields up half a basis point at 1.798 percent.

Demand for safe-haven core bonds will be tested with the sale of 5 billion euros of German 10-year Bunds.

"The strength of today's Bund auction will indicate whether sub-2 percent yields are sustainable or whether more bad news is required," said Credit Agricole rate strategists.

Commerzbank notes that it will be the first time the German Finance Agency will have raised 10-year funds with expected negative real yields and nominal yields below 2 percent.

Markets are also waiting on the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank appears likely to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities.

"The market is priced for a dovish outcome," said the trader.

"So if if it's not as expected we could get a reasonable reaction given we haven't been trading that well, we didn't really rally on Bund-supportive news yesterday."

European equities were expected to fall as investors booked some of the previous session's sharp gains ahead of the meeting's conclusion. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)