* Bunds steady, market expects Fed Twist

* Greece pledges more austerity

* Germany to sell Bunds with ground-breaking low yields

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds held steady on Wednesday with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to announce further steps to stimulate the economy, but with so much priced in, analysts saw a risk of a sharp sell-off if the Fed disappoints.

The Fed appears likely to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities.

"The market is priced for a dovish outcome," a trader said. "So if it's not as expected we could get a reasonable reaction given we haven't been trading that well, we didn't really rally on Bund-supportive news yesterday."

The looming decision, due at 1815 GMT, kept a lid on market activity.

Traders and analysts said the Fed would have to commit to a size of around $300 billion to convince markets it was "serious".

"If they do a big size then Bunds should benefit from markets being pleased by the Fed's action," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"But key for Bunds remains what happens in Europe where there are quite a few open issues."

With Bund markets in unchartered territory and yields at record lows, analysts were reluctant to target specific levels, but Georgolopouous said a more determined Fed could see the U.S./euro zone two-year spread narrow sharply as shorter-dated Treasuries sold off.

"It's around 30 basis points at the moment, we could easily go 10 or 15 basis points," he said.

Impact at the longer end was harder to gauge with Bund yields firmly supported by the financial crisis.

Greece pledged to bring forward painful austerity measures late on Tuesday, convincing international lenders to return to Athens early next week for talks that it hopes will secure the aid it needs to avert bankruptcy .

The agreement between Athens and EU and IMF emergency lenders did little to convince markets that Greece will be able to avoid an eventual default with scant public support for the austerity measures demanded.

"It's a small positive but it still doesn't look like there's going to be a decision on the money until into October, so it's going to go to the last minute," said a trader.

Concerns remained high with no comprehensive solution to the euro zone debt crisis in sight as Slovakia held a hard line on approving the enhanced rescue fund and Slovenia's government fell, although parliament was expected to approve the changes on September 27 .

December Bund futures were nine ticks higher at 137.53. Two-year bond yields were down 1.8 basis points at 0.45 percent, with 10-year yields flat at 1.80 percent.

Demand for safe-haven core bonds will be tested with the sale of 5 billion euros of German 10-year Bunds.

"The strength of today's Bund auction will indicate whether sub-2 percent yields are sustainable or whether more bad news is required," said Credit Agricole rate strategists.

Commerzbank said it will be the first time the German Finance Agency has raised 10-year funds with expected negative real yields and nominal yields below 2 percent. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)