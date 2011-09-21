* Bunds steady, market expects Fed Twist

* Greece pledges more austerity

* Germany sells Bunds at record low yields

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds edged higher on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve expected to launch fresh measures to stimulate the economy but, with so much priced in, analysts were wary of a sharp sell-off if the U.S. central ban disappoints.

The Fed looks likely to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities in an operation dubbed Operation Twist.

"The market is priced for a dovish outcome," a trader said. "So if it's not as expected we could get a reasonable reaction given we haven't been trading that well."

The looming decision, due at 1815 GMT, kept a lid on market activity.

If they adopt Operation Twist, Fed officials will have to decide how bold to be. A modest approach would be for the Fed to simply replace maturing securities with longer-term ones. An alternative approach would have the Fed actively selling short-term securities to buy longer-dated debt.

Traders and analysts said the Fed would have to commit to a size of around $300 billion to convince markets it was "serious".

"If they do a big size then Bunds should benefit from markets being pleased by the Fed's action," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"But key for Bunds remains what happens in Europe where there are quite a few open issues."

With Bund markets in unchartered territory and yields at record lows, analysts were reluctant to target specific levels, but Georgolopouous said a more determined Fed could see the U.S./euro zone two-year spread narrow sharply as shorter-dated Treasuries sold off.

"It's around 30 basis points at the moment, we could easily go 10 or 15 basis points," he said.

Impact at the longer end was harder to gauge with Bund yields firmly supported by the financial crisis.

In a further sign of the deteriorating global economic conditions, the outlook for the British economy is weakening so quickly that the Bank of England signalled it was ready to resume its quantitative easing programme .

Global worries and a lack of decisive action by political leaders as the euro zone's debt crisis intensifies has pushed Bund yields to record lows, but that did not deter bidders seeking safe-haven assets at a German 10-year auction .

Germany sold 4.2 billion euros of bonds with yields below 2 percent for the first time but the return was virtually zero once inflation is factored in.

"Bunds are finding enough demand at these levels," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"We have gone some way to confirm that the market is now well established below 2 percent."

Greece will announce a plan on Wednesday to bring forward spending cuts agreed under its bailout programme so it can secure a fresh injection of aid and save the country from immediate bankruptcy .

The agreement between Athens and EU and IMF emergency lenders did little to convince markets that Greece will be able to avoid an eventual default.

"Markets are very bearish still on the Greek situation," a second trader said.

"But positioning is everything, we should be higher given some of the news but the market is long, technical indicators are showing we're due a reversal and the price action in gilts just reflects how long and how tired bond markets are."

December Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at 137.62. Two-year bond yields were down 3 basis points at 0.44 percent, with 10-year yields flat at 1.79 percent.

Gilt futures FLGc1 were 30 ticks lower at 131.32.

