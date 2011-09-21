* Bunds steady, market expects Fed Twist
* Greece pledges more austerity
* Germany sells Bunds at record low yields
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds edged
higher on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve expected to launch
fresh measures to stimulate the economy but, with so much priced
in, analysts were wary of a sharp sell-off if the U.S. central
ban disappoints.
The Fed looks likely to try to push long-term borrowing
costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond
holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities in
an operation dubbed Operation Twist.
"The market is priced for a dovish outcome," a trader said.
"So if it's not as expected we could get a reasonable reaction
given we haven't been trading that well."
The looming decision, due at 1815 GMT, kept a lid on market
activity.
If they adopt Operation Twist, Fed officials will have to
decide how bold to be. A modest approach would be for the Fed to
simply replace maturing securities with longer-term ones. An
alternative approach would have the Fed actively selling
short-term securities to buy longer-dated debt.
Traders and analysts said the Fed would have to commit to a
size of around $300 billion to convince markets it was
"serious".
"If they do a big size then Bunds should benefit from
markets being pleased by the Fed's action," said Lloyds Bank
strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.
"But key for Bunds remains what happens in Europe where
there are quite a few open issues."
With Bund markets in unchartered territory and yields at
record lows, analysts were reluctant to target specific levels,
but Georgolopouous said a more determined Fed could see the
U.S./euro zone two-year spread narrow sharply as shorter-dated
Treasuries sold off.
"It's around 30 basis points at the moment, we could easily
go 10 or 15 basis points," he said.
Impact at the longer end was harder to gauge with Bund
yields firmly supported by the financial crisis.
In a further sign of the deteriorating global economic
conditions, the outlook for the British economy is weakening so
quickly that the Bank of England signalled it was ready to
resume its quantitative easing programme .
Global worries and a lack of decisive action by political
leaders as the euro zone's debt crisis intensifies has pushed
Bund yields to record lows, but that did not deter bidders
seeking safe-haven assets at a German 10-year auction
.
Germany sold 4.2 billion euros of bonds with yields below 2
percent for the first time but the return was virtually zero
once inflation is factored in.
"Bunds are finding enough demand at these levels," said
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"We have gone some way to confirm that the market is now
well established below 2 percent."
Greece will announce a plan on Wednesday to bring forward
spending cuts agreed under its bailout programme so it can
secure a fresh injection of aid and save the country from
immediate bankruptcy .
The agreement between Athens and EU and IMF emergency
lenders did little to convince markets that Greece will be able
to avoid an eventual default.
"Markets are very bearish still on the Greek situation," a
second trader said.
"But positioning is everything, we should be higher given
some of the news but the market is long, technical indicators
are showing we're due a reversal and the price action in gilts
just reflects how long and how tired bond markets are."
December Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at
137.62. Two-year bond yields were down 3 basis
points at 0.44 percent, with 10-year yields flat
at 1.79 percent.
Gilt futures FLGc1 were 30 ticks lower at 131.32.
December Bund futures were nine ticks higher at
137.53. Two-year bond yields were down 1.8 basis
points at 0.45 percent, with 10-year yields flat
at 1.80 percent.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)