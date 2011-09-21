* Uncertainty high before Fed announces its decisions

* Greece pledges more austerity but risks remain

* Germany sells Bunds at record low yields

By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 21 German government bonds rose on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve expected to launch fresh measures to stimulate the economy but, with so much priced in, analysts were wary of a sharp sell-off if the U.S. central bank disappoints.

The Fed looks likely to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by shifting their bond holdings towards longer maturities in a move dubbed Operation Twist. The decision is due at 1815 GMT.

"The market is priced for a dovish outcome," a trader said. "So if it's not as expected we could get a reasonable reaction given we haven't been trading that well."

The main uncertainty seems to be how bold will the Fed be. Credit Agricole believes the market fully expects an Operation Twist and half think that the interest rate on excess reserves could be cut.

"We expect yields to rise if a twist is announced as risk trades get put on, mainly because it shows that the Fed is still in easing mode and probably the Fed will leave open the door to more unspecified changes to policy," said the bank's rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"Yet, there is not going to be anything like the reaction to (the second round of quantitative easing). Operation Twist is more of a 20-25 basis points upward yield movement size rather than the 125 bps reaction over 3 months to QE2."

Other uncertainties are related to the scope and size of the move. The Fed could replace maturing securities with longer-term ones, or actively sell short-term paper to buy longer-term debt.

Traders and analysts said the Fed would have to commit to a size of around $300 billion to convince markets it was "serious".

"If they do a big size then Bunds should benefit from markets being pleased by the Fed's action," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"But key for Bunds remains what happens in Europe where there are quite a few open issues."

With Bund markets in unchartered territory and yields at record lows, analysts were reluctant to target specific levels, but Georgolopouous said a more determined Fed could see the U.S./euro zone two-year spread narrow sharply as shorter-dated Treasuries sold off.

"It's around 30 basis points at the moment, we could easily go 10 or 15 basis points," he said.

December Bund futures were 35 ticks higher at 137.79, while 10-year yields were 1.9 bps lower at 1.772 percent.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY

Some strategists say any dip in Bunds after the Fed meeting should be seen as a buying opportunity, given the risks of a messy Greek default would prevent a prolonged skew towards risky assets.

"I don't think there will be a risk on move in Europe because there is still bad news about Greece ... and I think the Bund futures would trade slightly higher until the end of the week," said Christian Reicherter, analyst at DZ Bank.

Greece will announce a plan later on Wednesday to bring forward spending cuts agreed under its bailout programme so it can secure a fresh injection of aid and save the country from immediate bankruptcy .

Global worries and a lack of decisive action by political leaders as the euro zone's debt crisis intensifies has pushed Bund yields to record lows, but that did not deter bidders seeking safe-havens at a German 10-year auction .

Germany sold 4.2 billion euros of bonds with yields below 2 percent for the first time but the return was virtually zero once inflation is factored in.

"For the time being markets are not concerned for what is effectively a very bad risk-reward skew," said Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at Monument Securities.

"Could we go in the extreme to 1.5 percent in Bund yields? And how quickly if things turn out to be slightly better than anticipated would we go to 2.5 percent? In risk-reward terms it is not very attractive, but clearly the market thinks the risk of going to 1.5 percent are greater in the short term." (Editing by Ron Askew)