* Ten-, 30-year German yields plumb new lows on safety bid
* U.S. Fed's Operation Twist adds to longer-dated rally
* Periphery under pressure as risk assets suffer on Fed
outlook
By William James
LONDON, Sept 22 Safe-haven demand drove German
yields to record lows on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
gloomy economic outlook hit riskier assets and its new plans to
reduce long-term borrowing rates helped flatten the yield curve.
On the U.S. economy, the Fed statement said there were
"significant downside risks" prompting a renewed flight towards
less risky assets and out of equities.
"The Fed outlook has really spooked equity markets and
that's all feeding through into Bunds," a trader said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied to hit a session high of
138.75, within a whisker of the 138.91 contract high, while
European equities fell sharply.
Traders said weak euro zone composite Purchasing Managers'
Index data, showing the first contraction in two years, added to
the flight to quality.
As anticipated, the Fed unveiled plans to sell short-term
Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a move dubbed
"Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost of borrowing
lower and bolster the country's housing sector.
The scale of the $400 billion maturity extension programme
surprised some in the market and saw the U.S. Treasury curve
flatten sharply.
Ten-year German yields hit a record low of
1.675 percent, down 10 basis points, underperforming relative to
30-year paper which fell 14 bps to a record low
2.481 percent.
While the flattening in the 10/30 year sector of the German
curve was exacerbated by the similar moves taking place across
the Atlantic, the search for return on investment in a low-yield
environment was supportive of a more medium-term trend.
"The picture that was painted of the global economy last
night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired
people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can
get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at
Lloyds Bank in London.
Since early September, the 10/30-year yield spread has
narrowed by nearly 25 basis points to last stand at 84 bps.
The yield spread between higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds narrowed to 13 basis points
from around 14 bps at Wednesday's European settlement.
GREECE PLEDGES, MARKETS WARY
In the euro zone, Greece made new budget-cutting pledges
aimed at securing the next slice of bailout funding from
international lenders.
However, the news was unlikely to bring much relief to bond
markets with question marks over the state's ability to
implement the new measures meaning a default was still seen as
likely in the medium term.
"As ever, the question is, will these measures be
implemented and maintained by the current government and the
governments to come?," said Societe Generale strategists in a
note to clients.
In line with the risk-off tone, peripheral euro zone bonds
came under pressure.
The Italian 10-year yield spread over German
Bunds breaking back above 400 basis points for only the second
time since the European Central Bank began buying the country's
bonds in the secondary market in a bid to tame rising yields.
