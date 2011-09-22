* Ten-, 30-year German yields plumb new lows on safety bid

* U.S. Fed's Operation Twist adds to longer-dated rally

* Periphery under pressure as risk assets suffer on Fed outlook

By William James

LONDON, Sept 22 Safe-haven demand drove German yields to record lows on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's gloomy economic outlook hit riskier assets and its new plans to reduce long-term borrowing rates helped flatten the yield curve.

On the U.S. economy, the Fed statement said there were "significant downside risks" prompting a renewed flight towards less risky assets and out of equities.

"The Fed outlook has really spooked equity markets and that's all feeding through into Bunds," a trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied to hit a session high of 138.75, within a whisker of the 138.91 contract high, while European equities fell sharply.

Traders said weak euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index data, showing the first contraction in two years, added to the flight to quality.

As anticipated, the Fed unveiled plans to sell short-term Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a move dubbed "Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost of borrowing lower and bolster the country's housing sector.

The scale of the $400 billion maturity extension programme surprised some in the market and saw the U.S. Treasury curve flatten sharply.

Ten-year German yields hit a record low of 1.675 percent, down 10 basis points, underperforming relative to 30-year paper which fell 14 bps to a record low 2.481 percent.

While the flattening in the 10/30 year sector of the German curve was exacerbated by the similar moves taking place across the Atlantic, the search for return on investment in a low-yield environment was supportive of a more medium-term trend.

"The picture that was painted of the global economy last night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Since early September, the 10/30-year yield spread has narrowed by nearly 25 basis points to last stand at 84 bps.

The yield spread between higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds narrowed to 13 basis points from around 14 bps at Wednesday's European settlement.

GREECE PLEDGES, MARKETS WARY

In the euro zone, Greece made new budget-cutting pledges aimed at securing the next slice of bailout funding from international lenders.

However, the news was unlikely to bring much relief to bond markets with question marks over the state's ability to implement the new measures meaning a default was still seen as likely in the medium term.

"As ever, the question is, will these measures be implemented and maintained by the current government and the governments to come?," said Societe Generale strategists in a note to clients.

In line with the risk-off tone, peripheral euro zone bonds came under pressure.

The Italian 10-year yield spread over German Bunds breaking back above 400 basis points for only the second time since the European Central Bank began buying the country's bonds in the secondary market in a bid to tame rising yields. (Editing by Anna Willard)