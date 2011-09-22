(Adds quotes, CDS pricing)

* Ten-, 30-year German yields plumb new lows on safety bid

* U.S. Fed's Operation Twist adds to longer-dated bond rally

* Periphery under pressure as risk assets suffer on Fed outlook

LONDON, Sept 22 Safe-haven demand drove German yields to record lows on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's gloomy economic outlook hit riskier assets and its new plans to reduce long-term borrowing rates helped flatten the yield curve.

On the U.S. economy, the Fed statement said there were "significant downside risks" prompting a renewed flight towards less risky assets and out of equities that, with the euro zone's own crisis still raging, showed little sign of slowing.

"The Fed had a pretty gloomy prognosis of the U.S. economy... that clearly has unnerved investors and prompted a new flight to quality into Bunds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"On top of that there's huge uncertainty still about what's going to happen to Greece."

Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied by more than a full point to hit a session high of 138.83, within a whisker of the 138.91 contract high, while European equities fell sharply.

Traders said weak euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index data showing the first contraction in two years added to the flight to quality and heaped pressure on the region's periphery. The cost of insuring against a Spanish or Italian default hit a new record high.

As anticipated, the Fed unveiled plans to sell short-term Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a move dubbed "Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost of borrowing lower and bolster the country's housing sector.

The scale of the $400 billion maturity extension programme surprised some in the market and caused the U.S. Treasury curve to flatten sharply.

Ten-year German yields hit a record low of 1.667 percent, down 10 basis points, underperforming relative to 30-year paper which fell 14.5 bps to a record low 2.474 percent.

While the flattening in the 10/30-year sector of the German curve was exacerbated by the similar moves taking place across the Atlantic, the search for return on investment in a low-yield environment was supportive of a more medium-term trend.

"The picture that was painted of the global economy last night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Since early September, the 10/30-year yield spread has narrowed to 80 bps from more than 104 bps.

The yield spread between higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds narrowed to 12 basis points from around 14 bps at Wednesday's European settlement.

GREECE PLEDGES, MARKETS WARY

In the euro zone, Greece made new budget-cutting pledges aimed at securing the next slice of bailout funding from international lenders.

However, the news was unlikely to bring much relief to bond markets with question marks over the state's ability to implement the new measures meaning a default was still seen as likely in the medium term.

In line with the risk-off tone, peripheral euro zone bonds came under pressure. Analysts said the weakening growth outlook for the currency bloc was also adding to pressure on the region's peripheral economies and raising the savings needed in order to bring budget deficits under control.

"The data are clearly flashing red warning lights... it really makes a lot of the ongoing pressure points more pronounced," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank.

The Italian 10-year yield spread over German Bunds broke back above 400 basis points for only the second time since the European Central Bank began buying the country's bonds in the secondary market in a bid to tame rising yields.