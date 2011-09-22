(Adds quotes, CDS pricing)
* Ten-, 30-year German yields plumb new lows on safety bid
* U.S. Fed's Operation Twist adds to longer-dated bond rally
* Periphery under pressure as risk assets suffer on Fed
outlook
By William James
LONDON, Sept 22 Safe-haven demand drove German
yields to record lows on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
gloomy economic outlook hit riskier assets and its new plans to
reduce long-term borrowing rates helped flatten the yield curve.
On the U.S. economy, the Fed statement said there were
"significant downside risks" prompting a renewed flight towards
less risky assets and out of equities that, with the euro zone's
own crisis still raging, showed little sign of slowing.
"The Fed had a pretty gloomy prognosis of the U.S. economy...
that clearly has unnerved investors and prompted a new flight to
quality into Bunds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"On top of that there's huge uncertainty still about what's
going to happen to Greece."
Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied by more than a full point to
hit a session high of 138.83, within a whisker of the 138.91
contract high, while European equities fell sharply.
Traders said weak euro zone composite Purchasing Managers'
Index data showing the first contraction in two years added to
the flight to quality and heaped pressure on the region's
periphery. The cost of insuring against a Spanish or Italian
default hit a new record high.
As anticipated, the Fed unveiled plans to sell short-term
Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a move dubbed
"Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost of borrowing
lower and bolster the country's housing sector.
The scale of the $400 billion maturity extension programme
surprised some in the market and caused the U.S. Treasury curve
to flatten sharply.
Ten-year German yields hit a record low of
1.667 percent, down 10 basis points, underperforming relative to
30-year paper which fell 14.5 bps to a record low
2.474 percent.
While the flattening in the 10/30-year sector of the German
curve was exacerbated by the similar moves taking place across
the Atlantic, the search for return on investment in a low-yield
environment was supportive of a more medium-term trend.
"The picture that was painted of the global economy last
night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired
people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can
get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at
Lloyds Bank in London.
Since early September, the 10/30-year yield spread has
narrowed to 80 bps from more than 104 bps.
The yield spread between higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds narrowed to 12 basis points
from around 14 bps at Wednesday's European settlement.
GREECE PLEDGES, MARKETS WARY
In the euro zone, Greece made new budget-cutting pledges
aimed at securing the next slice of bailout funding from
international lenders.
However, the news was unlikely to bring much relief to bond
markets with question marks over the state's ability to
implement the new measures meaning a default was still seen as
likely in the medium term.
In line with the risk-off tone, peripheral euro zone bonds
came under pressure. Analysts said the weakening growth outlook
for the currency bloc was also adding to pressure on the
region's peripheral economies and raising the savings needed in
order to bring budget deficits under control.
"The data are clearly flashing red warning lights... it
really makes a lot of the ongoing pressure points more
pronounced," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank.
The Italian 10-year yield spread over German
Bunds broke back above 400 basis points for only the second time
since the European Central Bank began buying the country's bonds
in the secondary market in a bid to tame rising yields.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)