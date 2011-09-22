LONDON, Sept 22 German Bund futures hit record
highs, the euro fell to eight-month lows to the dollar and the
U.S. 10-year yield fell to fresh 60-year lows on Thursday, with
investors spooked by a gloomy U.S. economic outlook piling into
safe-haven assets.
"Treasuries have rocketed up since the U.S. traders have
come in and that's taking Bunds with it... this is a serious
risk-off trade today, wherever you look," a trader said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 116 ticks on the day at
138.96, having hit a record high of 139.07. The euro
extended losses to hit an eight-month low versus the dollar of
$1.3421 on EBS trading platform.
U.S. T-note yields fell to fresh 60-years low at
1.76 percent while U.S. T-note futures TYv1 were last up 51/64
on the day at 131-35/64.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and William James)