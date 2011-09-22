(Refiles to additional topic codes)

LONDON, Sept 22 German Bund futures hit record highs, the euro fell to eight-month lows to the dollar and the U.S. 10-year yield fell to fresh 60-year lows on Thursday, with investors spooked by a gloomy U.S. economic outlook piling into safe-haven assets.

"Treasuries have rocketed up since the U.S. traders have come in and that's taking Bunds with it... this is a serious risk-off trade today, wherever you look," a trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 116 ticks on the day at 138.96, having hit a record high of 139.07. The euro extended losses to hit an eight-month low versus the dollar of $1.3421 on EBS trading platform.

U.S. T-note yields fell to fresh 60-years low at 1.76 percent while U.S. T-note futures TYv1 were last up 51/64 on the day at 131-35/64. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and William James)