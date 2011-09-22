(Adds quotes, updates prices)

* German bond yields at record lows on gloomy Fed outlook

* Flight-to-quality trade to push German yields lower

* Greece has yet to get its next bailout aid tranche

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 22 German bond yields slumped to record lows on Thursday one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged significant risks to the world's largest economy and tried to kick-start growth through a rebalancing of its portfolio.

The gloomy Fed outlook and weak data in China and the euro zone prompted a more than 4 percent sell-off in global stocks as investors sought security in German government bonds, while the euro zone debt crisis raged on.

Greece has yet to receive its next bailout aid tranche -- without which it could run out of money in weeks. Greek workers staged a 24-hour strike on Thursday forcing the transport system to a standstill in protest against the government's intensified austerity drive aimed at securing those funds.

"The Fed had a pretty gloomy prognosis of the U.S. economy ... that clearly has unnerved investors and prompted a new flight to quality into Bunds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"On top of that there's huge uncertainty still about what's going to happen to Greece."

Ten-year German government bond yields were down 9 basis points at 1.68 percent in after-hours trading, having hit a record low of 1.649 percent earlier.

Thirty-year German bond yields were 12.7 basis points lower at 2.496 percent.

"The picture that was painted of the global economy last night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

The move at the long end mirrored that of U.S. Treasuries where 30-year yields fell particularly sharply after the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt.

GROWTH WORRIES

Analysts were sceptical about this "Operation Twist", after two rounds of quantitative easing did little to take the U.S. economy out of the doldrums.

Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits this week but the decline was not enough to dispel worries the economy was dangerously close to falling into a new recession.

Worries over growth were far-reaching, with private sector business activity in Europe and China declining sharply this month. The euro zone's dominant service sector saw a shock contraction in September, its first in two years. .

The German Bund future FGBLc1 settled up 76 ticks at 138.56 having hit a record high at 139.07. Analysts said there was no telling how far down the flight-to-quality bids could drive the German bond yield.

"If there is further deterioration of the European crisis, if you are to be in euros at all the place you want to be is still in Bunds," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

In the euro zone, Greece's budget-cutting pledges had yet to translate into more aid to prevent an imminent default.

Not only were there doubts over the state's ability to deliver on the measures but even if it got the next tranche of aid there is a growing view the heavily-indebted country may not be able to avoid bankruptcy -- a development which would have far-reaching repercussions for other peripheral bonds. .

The Italian 10-year yield spread over German Bunds was little changed by the end of the day having earlier broken back above 400 basis points. The European Central Bank was seen buying Italian bonds again on Thursday, traders told Reuters. .

Italian 10-year government bond yields were down 9.3 basis points on the day in after-hours trading at 5.66 percent. But that was still close to 6 percent levels. The Spanish equivalent was down 10.4 basis points at 5.3 percent. (Additional Reporting by William James; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)