* German bond yields at record lows on gloomy Fed outlook
* Flight-to-quality trade to push German yields lower
* Greece has yet to get its next bailout aid tranche
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 22 German bond yields slumped to
record lows on Thursday one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve
flagged significant risks to the world's largest economy and
tried to kick-start growth through a rebalancing of its
portfolio.
The gloomy Fed outlook and weak data in China and the euro
zone prompted a more than 4 percent sell-off in global stocks as
investors sought security in German government bonds, while the
euro zone debt crisis raged on.
Greece has yet to receive its next bailout aid tranche --
without which it could run out of money in weeks. Greek workers
staged a 24-hour strike on Thursday forcing the transport system
to a standstill in protest against the government's intensified
austerity drive aimed at securing those funds.
"The Fed had a pretty gloomy prognosis of the U.S. economy
... that clearly has unnerved investors and prompted a new
flight to quality into Bunds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist
at RIA Capital Markets.
"On top of that there's huge uncertainty still about what's
going to happen to Greece."
Ten-year German government bond yields were
down 9 basis points at 1.68 percent in after-hours trading,
having hit a record low of 1.649 percent earlier.
Thirty-year German bond yields were 12.7 basis
points lower at 2.496 percent.
"The picture that was painted of the global economy last
night wasn't particularly great and I think that's just inspired
people to seek yield on the core curve and the only way they can
get it is by going further out," said Eric Wand, strategist at
Lloyds Bank in London.
The move at the long end mirrored that of U.S. Treasuries
where 30-year yields fell particularly sharply after the U.S.
central bank said on Wednesday it would sell $400 billion of
short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term
U.S. government debt.
GROWTH WORRIES
Analysts were sceptical about this "Operation Twist", after
two rounds of quantitative easing did little to take the U.S.
economy out of the doldrums.
Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits this
week but the decline was not enough to dispel worries the
economy was dangerously close to falling into a new recession.
Worries over growth were far-reaching, with private sector
business activity in Europe and China declining sharply this
month. The euro zone's dominant service sector saw a shock
contraction in September, its first in two years.
.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 settled up 76 ticks at
138.56 having hit a record high at 139.07. Analysts said there
was no telling how far down the flight-to-quality bids could
drive the German bond yield.
"If there is further deterioration of the European crisis,
if you are to be in euros at all the place you want to be is
still in Bunds," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at
Evolution Securities.
In the euro zone, Greece's budget-cutting pledges had yet to
translate into more aid to prevent an imminent default.
Not only were there doubts over the state's ability to
deliver on the measures but even if it got the next tranche of
aid there is a growing view the heavily-indebted country may not
be able to avoid bankruptcy -- a development which would have
far-reaching repercussions for other peripheral bonds.
.
The Italian 10-year yield spread over German
Bunds was little changed by the end of the day having earlier
broken back above 400 basis points. The European Central Bank
was seen buying Italian bonds again on Thursday, traders told
Reuters. .
Italian 10-year government bond yields were down 9.3 basis
points on the day in after-hours trading at 5.66 percent. But
that was still close to 6 percent levels. The Spanish equivalent
was down 10.4 basis points at 5.3 percent.
