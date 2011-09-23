* Bunds slip back from record highs as weekend approaches
* Bullish trend to resume if no new policy response to
crisis
* Italy steady but supply pressure likely to strike next
week
By William James
LONDON, Sept 23 The near-term outlook for Bunds
hinges on whether policymakers will take new steps to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis, with the scramble for safety set to push
yields to fresh record lows next week unless the weekend brings
new developments.
Growing belief among market participants that Greece will
eventually default on its debts, and continued speculation over
the health of the region's banks has seen investors turn their
backs on riskier assets in favour of Bunds.
In a volatile session, Bund futures FGBLc1 traded in line
with cross asset swings in risk sentiment. The contract set
record highs at 139.19 before falling to settle at 138.12 as
stocks recovered losses and bond investors booked profits.
"With everything up in the air at the moment, no one really
knows where to be positioned into the weekend," said a trader.
"One minute it sounds like the G20 are going to do something
and the next you're thinking 'no chance'. It's a mess."
Markets are looking for international policymakers to
follow up supportive pledges with decisive action to contain the
fallout of Greece's troubles and stop flashpoints building in
the banking sector and larger economies of Italy and Spain.
Group of 20 leaders pledged to maintain financial stability
and Greek officials played down media reports the country was
preparing for an orderly default but markets remained biased
towards safe-haven assets.
"If we are not delivered any kind of political decisions
over the weekend, then I think the current risk-off sentiment is
going to last," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.
"The bad comments about the euro zone and global economy
continue to haunt the market. It is difficult for me to see what
could change this apart from some coordinated action from
politicians and central banks."
Comments on Friday by ECB policymakers bolstered
expectations of a central bank move to ensure banks have access
to longer-term funds, probably by reintroducing 12-month
liquidity operations. Markets are also pricing in an interest
rate cut by the ECB, possibly reversing this year's two 25 basis
point hikes.
Yields on 10- and 30-year German bonds
hit new lows for the second day running at 1.637
percent and 2.443 percent respectively.
Investors had flocked to Bunds and other low-risk assets on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a grim picture
of the economic outlook and sent equities tumbling.
SPAIN AND ITALY SOLID
Yields were slightly lower on debt issued by Italy and Spain
in a rare day of relief from market pressure, though traders
reported very little activity in all peripheral markets.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 3.5 basis
points lower on the day at 5.64 percent.
However, the respite may prove to be short-lived with the
country seeking to raise more than 12 billion euros from
investors at bond sales next week.
"I don't expect the cover to be fantastic, it will ... be at
a high yield. All one can hope is that the concession building
ahead of it is not going to be too brutal," said Ostwald.
"That's more of a hope than a forecast."
For a full outlook on next week's supply, please see
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said another
focus for next week would be the ratification process of the
euro zone rescue fund reform in key countries such as Germany.
The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through
national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to
lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by
Catherine Evans)