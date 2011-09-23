* Bunds slip back from record highs as weekend approaches

* Bullish trend to resume if no new policy response to crisis

* Italy steady but supply pressure likely to strike next week

By William James

LONDON, Sept 23 The near-term outlook for Bunds hinges on whether policymakers will take new steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, with the scramble for safety set to push yields to fresh record lows next week unless the weekend brings new developments.

Growing belief among market participants that Greece will eventually default on its debts, and continued speculation over the health of the region's banks has seen investors turn their backs on riskier assets in favour of Bunds.

In a volatile session, Bund futures FGBLc1 traded in line with cross asset swings in risk sentiment. The contract set record highs at 139.19 before falling to settle at 138.12 as stocks recovered losses and bond investors booked profits.

"With everything up in the air at the moment, no one really knows where to be positioned into the weekend," said a trader.

"One minute it sounds like the G20 are going to do something and the next you're thinking 'no chance'. It's a mess."

Markets are looking for international policymakers to follow up supportive pledges with decisive action to contain the fallout of Greece's troubles and stop flashpoints building in the banking sector and larger economies of Italy and Spain.

Group of 20 leaders pledged to maintain financial stability and Greek officials played down media reports the country was preparing for an orderly default but markets remained biased towards safe-haven assets.

"If we are not delivered any kind of political decisions over the weekend, then I think the current risk-off sentiment is going to last," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.

"The bad comments about the euro zone and global economy continue to haunt the market. It is difficult for me to see what could change this apart from some coordinated action from politicians and central banks."

Comments on Friday by ECB policymakers bolstered expectations of a central bank move to ensure banks have access to longer-term funds, probably by reintroducing 12-month liquidity operations. Markets are also pricing in an interest rate cut by the ECB, possibly reversing this year's two 25 basis point hikes.

Yields on 10- and 30-year German bonds hit new lows for the second day running at 1.637 percent and 2.443 percent respectively.

Investors had flocked to Bunds and other low-risk assets on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a grim picture of the economic outlook and sent equities tumbling.

SPAIN AND ITALY SOLID

Yields were slightly lower on debt issued by Italy and Spain in a rare day of relief from market pressure, though traders reported very little activity in all peripheral markets.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 3.5 basis points lower on the day at 5.64 percent.

However, the respite may prove to be short-lived with the country seeking to raise more than 12 billion euros from investors at bond sales next week.

"I don't expect the cover to be fantastic, it will ... be at a high yield. All one can hope is that the concession building ahead of it is not going to be too brutal," said Ostwald. "That's more of a hope than a forecast."

For a full outlook on next week's supply, please see

Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said another focus for next week would be the ratification process of the euro zone rescue fund reform in key countries such as Germany.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)