LONDON, Sept 26 German government bond futures edged up in early volatile trade on Monday with investors sceptical about the latest moves by European policymakers to beef up the region's 440 billion euro bailout plan to support debt-stricken states.

Under pressure from the United States, China and other countries to be more aggressive in their response to the debt crisis which has been roiling financial markets, European officials began working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's near bankruptcy.

But with deep differences remaining over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling euro zone member countries, safe-haven debt remained supported.

"Overall it's still an inconclusive situation -- no tangible action plan coming out of the weekend gathering so the net result will still be risk aversion," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"We look for tail wind for Bunds to resume today following Friday's sell-off so we would look for the market to have positive performance and would play with tactical longs in Bunds."

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last nine ticks up on the day at 138.21, reversing opening losses as investors looked at the lack of detail in the EU pledges of new measures.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.73 percent, with traders saying there were likely to retest in coming sessions last record lows of 1.637 percent struck last week.

Peripheral euro zone government bonds were seen remaining under pressure with no further details immediately available on how EU leaders planned to ring-fence Greece, Portugal and Ireland. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)