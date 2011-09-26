LONDON, Sept 26 German government bond futures
edged up in early volatile trade on Monday with investors
sceptical about the latest moves by European policymakers to
beef up the region's 440 billion euro bailout plan to support
debt-stricken states.
Under pressure from the United States, China and other
countries to be more aggressive in their response to the debt
crisis which has been roiling financial markets, European
officials began working on new ways to stop fallout from
Greece's near bankruptcy.
But with deep differences remaining over whether the
European Central Bank should commit more of its massive
resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling euro
zone member countries, safe-haven debt remained supported.
"Overall it's still an inconclusive situation -- no tangible
action plan coming out of the weekend gathering so the net
result will still be risk aversion," said Rainer Guntermann, a
strategist at Commerzbank.
"We look for tail wind for Bunds to resume today following
Friday's sell-off so we would look for the market to have
positive performance and would play with tactical longs in
Bunds."
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last nine ticks up on the day
at 138.21, reversing opening losses as investors looked at the
lack of detail in the EU pledges of new measures.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.73
percent, with traders saying there were likely to retest in
coming sessions last record lows of 1.637 percent struck last
week.
Peripheral euro zone government bonds were seen remaining
under pressure with no further details immediately available on
how EU leaders planned to ring-fence Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)