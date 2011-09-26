* EU policymakers say working on new ways to tackle debt
crisis
* Lack of details keeps markets wary, liming further Bund
falls
* Focus on euro zone rescue fund ratification process in
Germany
(Adds detail, more quotes, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 26 German government bonds fell on
Monday as riskier assets clawed back gains after European
policymakers said they were working on new measures to tackle
the debt crisis but lack of clarity over the plans limited
further losses in Bunds.
An above-forecast German survey of business sentiment also
weighed on German Bunds, adding to their underperformance
against U.S. and UK government bonds.
Market focus was firmly on developments over the weekend,
with riskier assets such as equities rallying on the pledges by
European Union authorities to beef up the euro zone's 440
billion euro bailout fund for debt-stricken states.
Under pressure from the United States, China and other
countries to be more aggressive in their response to the debt
crisis which has been roiling financial markets, European
officials began working on new ways to stop fallout from
Greece's near-bankruptcy.
But with deep differences remaining over whether the
European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to
shore up banks and help struggling euro zone states, investors
remained sceptical about the efficacy of any new measures.
"We've seen a little bit of a hope in risk markets that the
EU authorities are finally starting to put something in place to
tackle the mounting funding problems in euro land," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"The Bund market may be just taking a slightly more cautious
stance but underlying sentiment remains positive until we see
further announcement from EU authorities to tackle these
problems we don't see much downside for Bunds."
The December Bund future was last down 40 ticks at
137.72 in volatile trade, having risen as high as 138.39
earlier.
Technical charts still point to a bullish bias for the
contract, with Societe Generale technical analysts saying
the 136.83/137.05 gap should limit the downside until the Bund
returns to last Friday's high of 139.19.
"INCONCLUSIVE SITUATION"
Commerzbank strategists said they remained tactically long
on the Bund given the lack of clarity on the new measures
policymakers planned to take to tackle the region's two-year
debt problems which are also threatening the stability of the
banking system.
"Overall it's still an inconclusive situation -- no tangible
action plan coming out of the weekend gathering so the net
result will still be risk aversion," said Rainer Guntermann, a
strategist at Commerzbank.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were 3.7 basis points up at 1.779
percent, with traders saying they were likely to retest in
coming sessions record lows of 1.637 percent struck last week if
there were setbacks in moves to tackle the crisis.
A key focus this week is the ratification process of reforms
to the euro zone rescue fund in countries such as regional
paymaster Germany.
The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through
national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to
lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.
Italian and Spanish debt yields were lower, with 10-year BTP
yields down 3 bps at 5.61 percent and equivalent
Bonos down 6 bps at 5.16 percent .
They both outperformed benchmark Bunds but the respite may
prove to be short-lived with Italy seeking to raise more than 12
billion euros from investors at debt sales this week.
For supply outlook see .
(Editing by Anna Willard)