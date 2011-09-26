* EU policymakers say working on new ways to tackle debt crisis

* Lack of details keeps markets wary, liming further Bund falls

* Focus on euro zone rescue fund ratification process in Germany

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 26 German government bonds fell on Monday as riskier assets clawed back gains after European policymakers said they were working on new measures to tackle the debt crisis but lack of clarity over the plans limited further losses in Bunds.

An above-forecast German survey of business sentiment also weighed on German Bunds, adding to their underperformance against U.S. and UK government bonds.

Market focus was firmly on developments over the weekend, with riskier assets such as equities rallying on the pledges by European Union authorities to beef up the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund for debt-stricken states.

Under pressure from the United States, China and other countries to be more aggressive in their response to the debt crisis which has been roiling financial markets, European officials began working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy.

But with deep differences remaining over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its resources to shore up banks and help struggling euro zone states, investors remained sceptical about the efficacy of any new measures.

"We've seen a little bit of a hope in risk markets that the EU authorities are finally starting to put something in place to tackle the mounting funding problems in euro land," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"The Bund market may be just taking a slightly more cautious stance but underlying sentiment remains positive until we see further announcement from EU authorities to tackle these problems we don't see much downside for Bunds."

The December Bund future was last down 40 ticks at 137.72 in volatile trade, having risen as high as 138.39 earlier.

Technical charts still point to a bullish bias for the contract, with Societe Generale technical analysts saying the 136.83/137.05 gap should limit the downside until the Bund returns to last Friday's high of 139.19.

"INCONCLUSIVE SITUATION"

Commerzbank strategists said they remained tactically long on the Bund given the lack of clarity on the new measures policymakers planned to take to tackle the region's two-year debt problems which are also threatening the stability of the banking system.

"Overall it's still an inconclusive situation -- no tangible action plan coming out of the weekend gathering so the net result will still be risk aversion," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 3.7 basis points up at 1.779 percent, with traders saying they were likely to retest in coming sessions record lows of 1.637 percent struck last week if there were setbacks in moves to tackle the crisis.

A key focus this week is the ratification process of reforms to the euro zone rescue fund in countries such as regional paymaster Germany.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.

Italian and Spanish debt yields were lower, with 10-year BTP yields down 3 bps at 5.61 percent and equivalent Bonos down 6 bps at 5.16 percent .

They both outperformed benchmark Bunds but the respite may prove to be short-lived with Italy seeking to raise more than 12 billion euros from investors at debt sales this week.

