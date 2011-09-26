LONDON, Sept 26 German government bond futures fell to session lows on Monday in volatile trade as European equities reversed earlier losses, dampening some of the flight to quality flows into safe-haven debt.

"Stocks have bounced back ... and Bunds are down but there's not much going through the market...I'm not convinced the move down is going to be long-lived," a trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 38 ticks to a session low of 137.74. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)