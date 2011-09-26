* EU policymakers say working on new ways to tackle debt crisis

* Bunds underperform U.S. T-notes, UK Gilts

* Lack of clarity over EU plans seen preventing wider Bund sell-off

* Euro zone rescue fund ratification process in Germany eyed (.)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 26 German government bonds fell on Monday as equities rallied after European policymakers said they were working on new ways to tackle the debt crisis but traders said a wider Bund sell-off looked unlikely given a lack of clarity on the plans.

A smaller-than-forecast fall in a German survey of business sentiment and a media report that the European Central Bank was considering restarting covered bond purchases also weighed on Bunds, leading them to underperform their U.S. and UK peers.

Under pressure from other leading economies, including the United States, to be more aggressive in their response to the crisis, EU officials were looking at boosting the region's 440 billion euro rescue fund and other ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy.

But with deep differences remaining over whether the ECB should commit more of its resources to shore up banks and help struggling euro zone states, investors were sceptical about the efficacy of any new measures.

"A lot of expectations are now being built into the markets but the euro zone has a nasty habit of under-delivering and so we are approaching this with quite a lot of scepticism," a trader said.

"(Bund futures) have lost two days of gains from last week but are still at very elevated levels and if there was a more broad based solution coming out -- say Greece is allowed an orderly default and the EFSF was leveraged to 3 trillion (euros) you could see the start of a sell-off," he said.

The December Bund future shed 91 ticks to 137.21, with the move largely driven by traders cutting back long positions built over the past week when flight to quality lifted the contract to a high of 139.19.

Technical charts still point to a bullish bias for the contract, with Societe Generale technical analysts saying the 136.83/137.05 gap -- between the Sept. 16 high and Sept 19 low -- should limit the downside.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone debt crisis in graphics

Euro zone default dominoes

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 8 basis points up at 1.82 percent , pulling away from a record low of 1.637 percent struck last week. Traders and strategists said the euro zone benchmark yields could retest that low in coming days if there were setbacks in moves to tackle the crisis.

"If one believes in one or the other stories coming out of the weekend meetings there could be a case for risk-on sentiment but the commentary overall was too inconclusive. That's why the situation will remain unresolved for a little bit longer," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"At these levels, setbacks are getting more likely but even so yields could fall a little further."

EVENT RISKS

A key focus this week is the ratification process of reforms to the euro zone rescue fund in countries such as regional paymaster Germany and Finland, which has demanded collateral for Greek loans as a condition for its backing.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.

Uncertainty over the structure of the fund could limit demand for the bonds it has already issued, some market participants said.

"We haven't bought any EFSF bonds for the very simple reason that ... we didn't know what the EFSF was going to be in a year's time, and I still think that's the case," said Russell Silberston, head of global interest rates at Investec Asset Management, who manages about $31 billion globally.

"No-one knows what shape that's going to have in a year's time so why would you want to buy their bonds now? Especially since they are talking about leveraging their balance sheet even further."

The EFSF's 10-year bond has underperformed the benchmark German Bund by 26 bps since plans to beef up the fund were announced on July 21.

In peripheral euro zone sovereign debt, 10-year Spanish debt yields were down 7 bps at 5.14 percent , outperforming Italian BTPS which yielded 5.60 percent, 3 bps less on the day with traders seeing no sign of ECB bond buying.

Italian yields were seen remaining under pressure ahead of the country's 12 billion euros in debt sales this week, which could prove tricky given investor jitters and doubts over EU policymakers' ability to stop contagion engulfing the region's biggest debt issuer. For supply outlook see . (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)