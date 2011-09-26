* EU policymakers say working on new ways to tackle debt
crisis
* Bunds underperform U.S. T-notes, UK Gilts
* Lack of clarity over EU plans seen preventing wider Bund
sell-off
* Euro zone rescue fund ratification process in Germany eyed
(.)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 26 German government bonds fell on
Monday as equities rallied after European policymakers said they
were working on new ways to tackle the debt crisis but traders
said a wider Bund sell-off looked unlikely given a lack of
clarity on the plans.
A smaller-than-forecast fall in a German survey of business
sentiment and a media report that the European Central Bank was
considering restarting covered bond purchases also weighed on
Bunds, leading them to underperform their U.S. and UK peers.
Under pressure from other leading economies, including the
United States, to be more aggressive in their response to the
crisis, EU officials were looking at boosting the region's 440
billion euro rescue fund and other ways to stop fallout from
Greece's near-bankruptcy.
But with deep differences remaining over whether the ECB
should commit more of its resources to shore up banks and help
struggling euro zone states, investors were sceptical about the
efficacy of any new measures.
"A lot of expectations are now being built into the markets
but the euro zone has a nasty habit of under-delivering and so
we are approaching this with quite a lot of scepticism," a
trader said.
"(Bund futures) have lost two days of gains from last week
but are still at very elevated levels and if there was a more
broad based solution coming out -- say Greece is allowed an
orderly default and the EFSF was leveraged to 3 trillion (euros)
you could see the start of a sell-off," he said.
The December Bund future shed 91 ticks to 137.21,
with the move largely driven by traders cutting back long
positions built over the past week when flight to quality lifted
the contract to a high of 139.19.
Technical charts still point to a bullish bias for the
contract, with Societe Generale technical analysts saying
the 136.83/137.05 gap -- between the Sept. 16 high and Sept 19
low -- should limit the downside.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were 8 basis points up at 1.82
percent , pulling away from a record low of 1.637
percent struck last week. Traders and strategists said the euro
zone benchmark yields could retest that low in coming days if
there were setbacks in moves to tackle the crisis.
"If one believes in one or the other stories coming out of
the weekend meetings there could be a case for risk-on sentiment
but the commentary overall was too inconclusive. That's why the
situation will remain unresolved for a little bit longer,"
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"At these levels, setbacks are getting more likely but even
so yields could fall a little further."
EVENT RISKS
A key focus this week is the ratification process of reforms
to the euro zone rescue fund in countries such as regional
paymaster Germany and Finland, which has demanded collateral for
Greek loans as a condition for its backing.
The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through
national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to
lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.
Uncertainty over the structure of the fund could limit
demand for the bonds it has already issued, some market
participants said.
"We haven't bought any EFSF bonds for the very simple reason
that ... we didn't know what the EFSF was going to be in a
year's time, and I still think that's the case," said Russell
Silberston, head of global interest rates at Investec Asset
Management, who manages about $31 billion globally.
"No-one knows what shape that's going to have in a year's
time so why would you want to buy their bonds now? Especially
since they are talking about leveraging their balance sheet even
further."
The EFSF's 10-year bond has underperformed
the benchmark German Bund by 26 bps since plans to
beef up the fund were announced on July 21.
In peripheral euro zone sovereign debt, 10-year Spanish debt
yields were down 7 bps at 5.14 percent ,
outperforming Italian BTPS which yielded 5.60
percent, 3 bps less on the day with traders seeing no sign of
ECB bond buying.
Italian yields were seen remaining under pressure ahead of
the country's 12 billion euros in debt sales this week, which
could prove tricky given investor jitters and doubts over EU
policymakers' ability to stop contagion engulfing the region's
biggest debt issuer. For supply outlook see .
