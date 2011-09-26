* Bunds down as equities rise on hopes of EU action

LONDON, Sept 26 German government bonds fell on Monday as equity markets gained on hopes that European policymakers would do more to tackle the debt crisis, although official details remained fleeting.

European policymakers seemed to be increasingly aware of the need to find new ways to stop a fallout from Greece's situation from inflicting more damage on the world economy and came under fierce pressure from the United States and other major economies over the weekend to take some decisive action.

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, an ECB executive board member, said they were discussing how to leverage the money in the rescue fund in an innovative and efficient way.

The unusual burst of optimism allowed investors to take some profit on German bonds -- whose yields have recently hit record lows -- and favor stocks.

But euro zone officials downplayed some media reports of emerging plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalise European banks, while analysts wanted to see more concrete, official commitments..

"At the end of the day the market is running so far on the idea that there is no smoke without fire, (that) if these reports are emerging ... the market is being somewhat encouraged," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

But he added: "We now need to see this backed up. We now need to see concrete progress at a more official level."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 137.27, down 85 ticks on the day as European stocks rose 1.75 percent. The Bund hit a record high of 139.19 last Friday.

Officials said media reports that planning was already in place for a 50 percent write-down in Greek debt and a vast increase in the euro zone rescue fund, the EFSF, were highly premature.

History also shows that it takes time to put any good intention into action.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.

A key focus this week will therefore be on the ratification process of reforms to the euro zone rescue fund in countries such as regional paymaster Germany and Finland, which has demanded collateral for Greek loans as a condition for its backing.

"A lot of expectations are now being built into the markets but the euro zone has a nasty habit of under-delivering and so we are approaching this with quite a lot of scepticism," a trader said.

The easing in risk aversion on Monday helped narrow the 10-year yield spread between some peripheral and German bonds.

The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds fell 6 basis points on the day to 383 bps and the Spanish equivalent narrowed 12 basis points to 335 bps.

Yields on Italian bonds still hovered close to 6 percent, even as the ECB regularly bought those bonds in secondary markets over the past month.

ECB figures released on Monday could raise doubts over the bank's commitment to the here-to controversial policy which has raised a opposition within the bank.

The ECB's purchases of government bonds fell to around 4 billion euros last week from 9.8 billion euros the previous week.

FAVORABLE BOND BACKDROP

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 8.9 basis points up at 1.83 percent in after-hour trading, pulling away from a record low of 1.637 percent struck last week.

Traders and strategists said the euro zone benchmark yields could retest that low in coming days if there were setbacks in moves to tackle the crisis.

The economic backdrop also remained fairly positive for safe-haven securities as Greece still had to secure the next tranche of bailout aid to avoid running out of cash and the U.S. economy remained sluggish.

"If one believes in one or the other stories coming out of the weekend meetings there could be a case for risk-on sentiment but the commentary overall was too inconclusive. That's why the situation will remain unresolved for a little bit longer," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

"At these levels, setbacks are getting more likely but even so yields could fall a little further."

Two-year German bonds also came under pressure, pushing yields higher but they remained at the very low level of 0.46 percent.

ECB officials encouraged hopes of a cut in interest rates to aid economic growth on Monday, although Luxembourg's Yves Mersch warned speculation of a sharp move next month was "wild". .

