* Bunds sink as risk appetite returns, sell-off seen short-term

* Hopes of enlarged EFSF, new ECB steps, lift market sentiment

* Peripherals outperform ahead of Spanish, Italian supply

By William James

LONDON, Sept 27 Bunds extended falls on Tuesday as riskier assets continued their recent recovery on hopes that euro zone policymakers were readying decisive action to tackle the bloc's debt crisis, though the risk of a swift reversal remained high.

Bund futures FGBLc1 dropped by a full point to 136.27 -- their lowest since Sept. 16. This came after large losses on Monday with officials now seen to be considering plans to boost the size of the euro zone's rescue fund to enable it to draw a line under the spread of market pressure to Italy and Spain.

"If this was implemented it would be a great step towards the addressing of the situation, so this is positively read by markets," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas.

The move into riskier assets was also supported by talk that the European Central Bank could extend its liquidity provision to include one-year loans and possibly re-enact its covered bond purchase programme.

European stocks opened sharply higher and the euro edged up versus the dollar .

But with no firm proposals on the table, and any significant changes to the European Financial Stability Facility subject to a lengthy approval process by member states, the appetite for safe-haven Bunds could return.

"There seems to be a bit more noise on plans ahead, but whether they get it through or not is another matter... It's a classic post-big EU conference rally, but the question is 'has it got legs beyond two or three days?'," said a trader.

Technical analysis by PIA First showed momentum remained negative for Bunds, and a fresh buy signal would only emerge if the contract broke above 137.66 -- the peak of an intraday bounce seen on Monday. The Sept. 13 open of 136.13 offered the next technical support level, according to PIA First charts.

German 10-year bond yields rose 7.1 bps on the day to 1.898 percent, well above last week's record lows of around 1.64 percent.

"While we could see further limited sell-offs in the market ... below 2 percent on the 10-year Bund we know that the market is mainly driven by bid for safety," said BNP Paribas' Jacq.

PERIPHERALS PERFORM

In line with the strong performance by riskier assets, debt issued by Italy and Spain outperformed German Bunds, causing yield spreads to narrow for the fifth session running.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread narrowed 14 bps on the day to 369 bps, from around 400 bps on Sept. 21. The equivalent Spanish spread was 322 bps, 13 bps tighter on the day.

Later in the day, Italy will kick off a busy week of debt sales with short-term and zero-coupon debt. The country will issue longer-term debt later this week in a more rigorous test of investor appetite for lower-rated euro zone paper.

Spain also issues short-term debt, with yields expected to edge higher, despite the country performing relatively well compared to Italy in recent weeks.

Greek lawmakers are expected to approve a fresh property tax at a vote set for around 1600 GMT as the country continues to press ahead with austerity measures aimed at securing the next tranche of bailout funding it needs to avoid a default in October. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)