* Bunds sink as risk appetite returns, rebound seen

* Hopes of enlarged EFSF, new ECB steps, lift market

* Peripherals outperform, costs high at Spain, Italy sales

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 27 Bunds fell sharply on Tuesday on bets that euro zone policymakers were preparing decisive action to tackle the bloc's debt crisis, though the risk of a swift reversal remained high with nothing yet on the table.

German 10-year Bund yields rose 11.6 basis points to 1.944 percent, but traders expect buyers to come in strongly at levels close to the psychologically important 2 percent. Bund futures FGBLc1 dropped by close to two full points to a session low of 135.53 -- the lowest since Sept. 15.

This came after heavy losses on Monday with officials now seen to be considering plans to boost the size of the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to enable it to halt the spread of market pressure to Italy and Spain.

"The optimism currently in the market is coming from speculation that the EFSF is getting more funds, but it looks a bit overdone," said Christian Reicherter, analyst at DZ Bank.

"I'm not sure if this move will be sustained. There is no improvement in the European debt crisis."

The move into riskier assets was also supported by talk that the European Central Bank could extend its liquidity provision to include one-year loans and possibly re-enact its covered bond purchase programme.

European stocks rose sharply and Bunds remained under pressure despite Spanish minister Elena Salgado denying plans to extend the region's EFSF bailout fund to 2 trillion euros. The European Commission also said formal talks had not yet started on ways to enlarge the fund.

With no firm proposals on the table, and any significant changes to the European Financial Stability Facility subject to a lengthy approval process by member states, the appetite for safe-haven Bunds could return, market participants said.

"One of the dynamics we've clearly seen is that every time we get a policy decision the market briefly recovers but then sells off and the fact that the policy fails to work is even more negative for confidence," said Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank.

Technical analysis by PIA First showed momentum remained negative for Bunds, and a fresh buy signal would only emerge if the contract broke above 137.66 -- the peak of an intraday bounce seen on Monday.

The Sept. 1 intraday low of 135.69 offered the next technical support level, according to PIA First charts. Bund futures last traded at 135.95, 132 ticks lower on the day.

PERIPHERALS PERFORM

In line with the strong performance by riskier assets, debt issued by Italy and Spain outperformed German Bunds, causing yield spreads to narrow for the fifth session running.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread narrowed 17 bps on the day to 366 bps, from around 400 bps on Sept. 21. The equivalent Spanish spread was 313 bps, 22 bps tighter on the day.

The cost of insuring the countries' debt also fell according to CDS data provider Markit.

Nevertheless, sales of short-term Italian debt came at a high price for the heavily indebted sovereign, with the cost of issuing a two-year zero-coupon bond hitting its highest since July 2008.

"I expect the main take-away from these auctions to be that although risk sentiment has improved slightly over the past three sessions, peripheral funding pressures remain severe," said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole, in London.

Spain also had to pay a higher price to persuade investors to buy up three- and six-month bills.

Germany plans to issue up to 6 billion euros worth of five-year bonds on Wednesday. The five-year section of the German curve has cheapened versus the two- and 10-year portions over the last couple of weeks, but the 1.25 percent coupon is the lowest in the euro era, Credit Agricole noted.

Meanwhile, Commerzbank strategists said the bond was "a touch expensive". Average yields at five-year German auctions this year are 2.36 percent, with the average bid-cover ratio at 1.65, according to Reuters data. (Editing by Susan Fenton)