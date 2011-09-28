(Corrects first paragraph to show Bund reversed gains)

LONDON, Sept 28 German Bunds reversed early gains and briefly turned negative on the day after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso indicated Greek banks could receive more help .

German Bund futures fell as low as 135.74, down 14 ticks on the day, having early hit a session high of 136.29 and were last little changed on the day.

"There were comments from Barroso on considering a wider lending mechanism to help the Greek banking system and that's knocked Bunds a bit and also we have the five-year (German) supply coming up," a trader said.

Germany will sell 6 billion euros of new 5-year bonds later in the day.