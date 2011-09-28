* Bunds rise on rescue plan doubts

* Germany to sell 6 bln euros of new 5-year bonds

* Italy sells inflation-linked bonds ahead of BTP auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 28 German government bonds edged higher on Wednesday, reversing some of the week's losses, as optimism fuelled by talk of a bigger euro zone bailout fund gave way to nerves over a lack of detail, ending a rally in riskier assets.

Even previously agreed measures did not seem set in stone with Germany suggesting the agreed Greek bailout plan may be renegotiated before it has even been ratified by member states .

"There's still a lot of hurdles to overcome before any substantial improvement in risk appetite can be achieved," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Even though the market is increasingly optimistic the EU is recognising the severity of the problem...they still don't seem any nearer putting any sort of measures in place."

Officials, including German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, denied an increase in the volume of the European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund was planned.

But his French counterpart made clear there were tactical reasons to avoid discussing how to boost the fund before Germany ratifies previous amendments on Thursday .

December Bund futures were up 32 ticks at 136.20.

"The Bund has severed its two-month uptrend and 20 day moving average," said Commerzbank technical analyst Karen Jones. "While this is negative we are not yet convinced that the market has topped."

Jones said 135.50-135.12 was a key support area and a close below there would be needed to confirm the market had peaked. A break above 139.19 could open the way towards 139.40 and 140.00, she added.

Two-year German bond yields were flat at 0.538 percent, with 10-year yields down 3.5 basis points at 1.925 percent.

"We seem to be getting back in the real world, there's a lot of cracks and time isn't on the politicians' side," a trader said. "There's a limit to how far markets can go on unfounded optimism."

Talk of proposals to leverage up the soon-to-be 440 billion euro bailout fund lifted global equities and weighed on bond markets on Tuesday.

Finland votes later in the day on proposals to widen the scope of the EFSF, as agreed by the EU leaders on July 21, and Germany on Thursday.

GERMAN TEST OF DEMAND

Appetite for low-risk assets will be tested as Germany launches a 5-year 1.25 percent October 2016 bond for 6 billion euros, the lowest coupon on such paper since the euro was launched, according to Credit Agricole.

Grey market prices show the new bond offering a yield pick-up of around 10 bps over the current benchmark, while the 5-year section of the German curve has cheapened versus the 2- and 10-year portions over the last two weeks.

"Uncertainty in euro zone government bond markets remains high, and further flight-to-quality moves cannot be ruled out, especially if enhanced rescue plans mooted over the weekend fail to be fleshed out to the satisfaction of markets," Barclays Capital strategists said, adding it was supportive for the sale.

Italy will also sell up to 0.75 billion euros of index-linked bonds ahead of its 8 billion euro BTP sale on Thursday.

It will be Italy's first sale of linkers since the European Central Bank began buying the country's debt last month, although such paper has not been included in the purchases.

"Italian linkers look attractive ...versus the nominal BTPs," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"The ECB is not including linkers in the SMP programme and this is driving the cheapness." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)