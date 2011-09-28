LONDON, Sept 28 German government bond futures reversed gains on Wednesday after a sale of 5-year paper failed to draw enough bids to cover the amount on offer.

Bids at the auction totalled 5.115 billion euros, with 6 billion euros of paper on offer .

December Bund futures FGBLz1 were last 1 tick lower at 135.87, compared with around 135.99 just before the sale. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)