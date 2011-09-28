* Bunds fall as Troika returns to Greece

* Poor demand at Germany's 5-year bond sale

* Italy auction key test of sentiment on Thursday

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 28 German government bonds fell on Wednesday after a poorly received 5-year bond auction and as Greece's lenders returned to the country to consider the disbursement of further aid.

Bonds have sold off in recent sessions on hopes that the euro zone's bailout fund would be expanded but official details remain fleeting and national parliaments have yet to approve a previously agreed boost to the power and finances of EFSF.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may have to rely on the support of the centre-left opposition when the lower house of parliament votes on the euro zone rescue fund's new power on Thursday. . The Finnish parliament backed extending the powers of the fund on Wednesday

The German Bund future FGBLc1 settled at 135.66, down 22 ticks on the day in what analysts saw as a correction to the German bond market's gains in recent weeks.

"You need an ever increasing stream of bad news to sustain the move (upwards). All that has to happen is the bad news just stays the same and you are going to see something of a correction," Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank said.

"Longer-term ... no solution has been presented, thereby there are still plenty of reasons to be cautious."

Greece still had to secure the next tranche of its bailout aid to avoid imminent default, with Greek credit default swap prices seeing a nearly 94 percent chance of the country going bankrupt.

EU and IMF inspectors will return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of aid, while Germany suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated.

Talk that euro zone officials could be considering a further boost to the euro zone bailout fund have kept bonds under pressure but any such proposals, if they ever materialized, could face German opposition.

History also shows that the implementation of such changes would be slow, given that national parliaments are still in the process of approving an agreement made in July.

"We're faced with some very binary outcomes here," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

"If they leverage the EFSF it would be a gamechanger but it would also take a very long time to get off the ground. So markets are very sensitive to headline risk around that and around Greece."

Such hurdles could eventually see a turnaround in risk appetite, analysts have said. European shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday. .

POOR DEMAND

The recent appetite for risk also made for a difficult backdrop to the sale of a new 5-year German bond.

Bids at the auction totalled 5.115 billion euros, with 6 billion euros of paper on offer -- meaning the auction was technically uncovered. The yield was 1.22 percent compared with 2.16 percent at the last sale of a five-year German bond in June.

"We expected at these yield levels it was never going to be a great auction, now with a come-back of risk appetite over the last sessions, we've seen that this has taken its toll," said Michael Leister, strategist at WestLB.

Five-year German government bond yields were up 5.4 basis points on the day at 1.16 percent in after hour trading in the secondary market.

Two-year German bonds also came under pressure, with yields up 5 basis points on the day at 0.59 percent in after-hour trading.

German inflation jumped unexpectedly to hit a three-year high in September, according to preliminary data, even as money markets were broadly expecting a 25 basis points cut in October. .

Sentiment towards risk will also be tested on Thursday, when Italy sells fixed and floating rate bonds.

(Additional Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Ron Askew)