* Bunds extend rally as Greece set to miss budget targets
* Slow progress on fresh euro crisis response adds to
worries
* U.S. data to give insight on faltering economy
By William James
LONDON, Oct 3 Bund futures rose on Monday as
investors moved back into safe-haven assets after Greece
said it would miss budget targets, with euro zone policymakers
no nearer to agreeing ways to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
Despite tough austerity measures, Greece will miss the
targets set out in July as part of its second bailout deal,
heightening market concerns the country will default.
"The markets continue to conclude that a default for Greece
is an inevitability and a question of when rather than if," said
Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Fiscal inspectors from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund are in Athens to determine whether the country
will receive a crucial tranche of bailout funding needed to
avoid default later this month.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 79 ticks at 137.28, extending
Friday's strong rally while European stocks opened
sharply lower
Indications last week that EU leaders were seeking to beef
up the euro zone's rescue fund boosted stocks and riskier
assets, but slow progress on a firm plan of action has seen
investors switch back to a risk-averse mood, lifting Bunds.
Later on Monday, euro zone finance ministers will discuss
how to leverage the bailout fund but market expectations of
swift action are low.
"Risk-off is driving high-grade fixed income higher and it's
all related to Europe and the fact the politicians are, once
again, not using an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said
Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was
unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the European
Financial Stability Facility, but that he was open to programmes
that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.
Technical charts suggest Bunds look primed for a return to
their record high of 139.19, with a close well above the gap
between the Sept. 27 open of 136.75 and Monday's open at 136.85
needed to confirm the move, Societe Generale analysts said.
With lower-rated debt coming under pressure, the
Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread
widened 14 bps on the day at 380 bps, while the
Spanish equivalent widened 12 bps to 337 bps.
Highlighting the real risks attached to a Greek default,
French daily Les Echos reported Belgian and French finance
ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the
balance sheet of troubled financial services group Dexia, which
is highly exposed to Greek loans .
ECONOMY WORRIES STACK UP
Fragile growth on the other side of the Atlantic -- another
major concern for markets -- comes into focus with U.S.
manufacturing data beginning a week of heavyweight economic
reports.
Monday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index
was expected to come in dangerously close to the 50 mark that
separates expansion and contraction.
The corresponding PMI index for the euro zone showed the
region's manufacturing contraction deepened in September, as new
orders shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.
Faltering growth in the world's largest economy has been a
significant factor behind global stocks posting their worst
quarter in nearly three years and the continued strong demand
for low-risk government bonds.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)