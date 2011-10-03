* Bunds extend rally as Greece set to miss budget targets

* Slow progress on fresh euro crisis response adds to worries

* U.S. data to give insight on faltering economy

By William James

LONDON, Oct 3 Bund futures rose on Monday as investors moved back into safe-haven assets after Greece said it would miss budget targets, with euro zone policymakers no nearer to agreeing ways to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.

Despite tough austerity measures, Greece will miss the targets set out in July as part of its second bailout deal, heightening market concerns the country will default.

"The markets continue to conclude that a default for Greece is an inevitability and a question of when rather than if," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Fiscal inspectors from the European Union and International Monetary Fund are in Athens to determine whether the country will receive a crucial tranche of bailout funding needed to avoid default later this month.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 79 ticks at 137.28, extending Friday's strong rally while European stocks opened sharply lower

Indications last week that EU leaders were seeking to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund boosted stocks and riskier assets, but slow progress on a firm plan of action has seen investors switch back to a risk-averse mood, lifting Bunds.

Later on Monday, euro zone finance ministers will discuss how to leverage the bailout fund but market expectations of swift action are low.

"Risk-off is driving high-grade fixed income higher and it's all related to Europe and the fact the politicians are, once again, not using an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the European Financial Stability Facility, but that he was open to programmes that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.

Technical charts suggest Bunds look primed for a return to their record high of 139.19, with a close well above the gap between the Sept. 27 open of 136.75 and Monday's open at 136.85 needed to confirm the move, Societe Generale analysts said.

With lower-rated debt coming under pressure, the Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened 14 bps on the day at 380 bps, while the Spanish equivalent widened 12 bps to 337 bps.

Highlighting the real risks attached to a Greek default, French daily Les Echos reported Belgian and French finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of troubled financial services group Dexia, which is highly exposed to Greek loans .

ECONOMY WORRIES STACK UP

Fragile growth on the other side of the Atlantic -- another major concern for markets -- comes into focus with U.S. manufacturing data beginning a week of heavyweight economic reports.

Monday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index was expected to come in dangerously close to the 50 mark that separates expansion and contraction.

The corresponding PMI index for the euro zone showed the region's manufacturing contraction deepened in September, as new orders shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.

Faltering growth in the world's largest economy has been a significant factor behind global stocks posting their worst quarter in nearly three years and the continued strong demand for low-risk government bonds. (Editing by John Stonestreet)