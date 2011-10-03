* Bunds extend rally as Greece set to miss budget targets

* Slow progress on fresh euro crisis response adds to worries

* U.S. data to give insight on faltering economy

By William James

LONDON, Oct 3 Bund futures rose on Monday as investors moved back into safe-haven assets after Greece said it would miss budget targets, with euro zone policymakers no nearer to agreeing new plans to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.

Despite repeated austerity efforts, Greece will miss the targets set out in July as part of its second bailout deal, heightening market concerns the country will default.

"The markets continue to conclude that a default for Greece is an inevitability and a question of when rather than if," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Fiscal inspectors from the European Union and International Monetary Fund are in Athens to determine whether the country will receive a bailout tranche needed to avoid default later this month.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 44 ticks at 136.93, extending Friday's strong rally, while European stocks fell by 1.79 percent.

Indications last week that EU leaders were seeking to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund boosted stocks and riskier assets, but slow progress on a firm plan of action has pushed investors back into a risk-averse mood, lifting Bunds.

Later on Monday, euro zone finance ministers will discuss how to leverage the bailout fund but market expectations of swift action are low.

"Risk-off is driving high-grade fixed income higher and it's all related to Europe and the fact the politicians are, once again, not using an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the European Financial Stability Facility, but that he was open to programmes that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.

The prospect of fresh revisions to the EFSF would be positive for the periphery, but could undermine the security of debt issued by Germany, which is seen footing a large share of the bill. This risk has driven the cost of insuring German debt using credit default swaps to record high of 118 bps.

Technical charts suggest Bunds look primed for a return to their record high of 139.19, with a close well above the gap between the Sept. 27 open of 136.75 and Monday's open at 136.85 needed to confirm the move, Societe Generale analysts said.

Lower-rated euro zone debt came under pressure, pushing the Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread as much as 15 bps wider to 381 bps. The spread was last flat on the day after the ECB was seen buying up the country's debt in secondary markets, traders said.

Highlighting the real risks attached to a Greek default, Moody's said it was reviewing the rating of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia on concerns about its liquidity position. The bank has one of the largest exposures to Greece among non-Greek banks.

ECONOMY WORRIES STACK UP

Fragile growth on the other side of the Atlantic -- another major concern for markets -- comes into focus with U.S. manufacturing data beginning a week of heavyweight economic reports.

Monday's Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index was expected to come in dangerously close to the 50 mark that separates expansion and contraction.

The corresponding PMI index for the euro zone showed the region's manufacturing contraction deepened in September, as new orders shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.

This gloomy domestic backdrop, along with the market focus on issues in the euro zone, left the risk of a fresh selloff in German debt muted, even if U.S. data this week painted a more positive picture of the economy, market participants said. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)