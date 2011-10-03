* Bunds extend rally as Greece set to miss budget targets

* Slow progress on fresh euro crisis response adds to worries

* U.S. manufacturing grows faster in Sept

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, Oct 3 German government bonds rallied on Monday after Greece said it would miss budget targets for this year, stoking fears of a near-term default as euro zone policymakers looked no closer to agreeing how to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The fiscal slippage raises doubts over Athens' next aid tranche and raises pressure on private sector creditors to accept bigger losses on their Greek debt than the 21 percent envisaged under the country's second bailout.

"It would have been more of a shock if Greece was on target, but it is a further signal that Europe is heading further away rather than closer to a solution," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 74 ticks at 137.22, extending Friday's strong rally, while European stocks fell by around 1.8 percent.

Signs last week that EU leaders aimed to increase the firepower of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund boosted stocks and riskier assets, but slow progress on a firm action plan has pushed investors back into a risk-averse mood, lifting Bunds.

Euro zone finance ministers were discussing on Monday how to leverage the bailout fund but market expectations of swift action were low.

"Risk-off is driving high-grade fixed income higher and it's all related to Europe and the fact the politicians are, once again, not using an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the rescue fund, but he was open to programmes that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.

The prospect of fresh revisions to the EFSF would be positive for the periphery, but could undermine the security of debt issued by Germany, which is seen footing a large share of the bill. This risk has driven the cost of insuring German debt using credit default swaps to a record high of 118 bps.

Technical charts suggest Bunds look primed for a return to their record high of 139.19, with a close well above the gap between the Sept. 27 open of 136.75 and Monday's open at 136.85 needed to confirm the move, Societe Generale analysts said.

ECB ACTIVITY WATCHED

Lower-rated euro zone debt came under pressure, pushing the Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread as much as 15 bps wider to 381 bps. The spread was last flat on the day after the ECB was seen buying up the country's debt in secondary markets, traders said.

The equivalent Spanish/German spread was slightly wider on the day at 330 bps.

Data showed the ECB has kept the amount of bond purchases below 4 billion euros for the second week in a row, but analysts say it was only able to do so because of a temporary increase in risk appetite and that it will probably have to intervene more in the future.

"Ultimately they will have to do a lot more given the fact that political solutions take time and the one thing that the euro zone doesn't have is time," McQuaid said.

U.S. ISM manufacturing data came out higher than expected , but Bunds pared gains only temporary in a sign that any dip was seen as a buying opportunity due to the euro debt crisis, traders said. (Editing by John Stonestreet)