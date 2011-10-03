* Bunds extend rally as Greece set to miss budget targets
* Slow progress on fresh euro crisis response adds to
worries
* U.S. manufacturing grows faster in Sept
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, Oct 3 German government bonds rallied on
Monday after Greece said it would miss budget targets for this
year, stoking fears of a near-term default as euro zone
policymakers looked no closer to agreeing how to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
The fiscal slippage raises doubts over Athens' next aid
tranche and raises pressure on private sector creditors to
accept bigger losses on their Greek debt than the 21 percent
envisaged under the country's second bailout.
"It would have been more of a shock if Greece was on target,
but it is a further signal that Europe is heading further away
rather than closer to a solution," said Alan McQuaid, chief
economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 74 ticks at 137.22,
extending Friday's strong rally, while European stocks
fell by around 1.8 percent.
Signs last week that EU leaders aimed to increase the
firepower of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund boosted stocks and
riskier assets, but slow progress on a firm action plan has
pushed investors back into a risk-averse mood, lifting Bunds.
Euro zone finance ministers were discussing on Monday how to
leverage the bailout fund but market expectations of swift
action were low.
"Risk-off is driving high-grade fixed income higher and it's
all related to Europe and the fact the politicians are, once
again, not using an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said
Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said it was
unrealistic to expect an increase in the size of the rescue
fund, but he was open to programmes that would allow leveraging
to expand capacity.
The prospect of fresh revisions to the EFSF would be
positive for the periphery, but could undermine the security of
debt issued by Germany, which is seen footing a large share of
the bill. This risk has driven the cost of insuring German debt
using credit default swaps to a record high of 118 bps.
Technical charts suggest Bunds look primed for a return to
their record high of 139.19, with a close well above the gap
between the Sept. 27 open of 136.75 and Monday's open at 136.85
needed to confirm the move, Societe Generale analysts said.
ECB ACTIVITY WATCHED
Lower-rated euro zone debt came under pressure, pushing the
Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread
as much as 15 bps wider to 381 bps. The spread was
last flat on the day after the ECB was seen buying up the
country's debt in secondary markets, traders said.
The equivalent Spanish/German spread was
slightly wider on the day at 330 bps.
Data showed the ECB has kept the amount of bond purchases
below 4 billion euros for the second week in a row, but analysts
say it was only able to do so because of a temporary increase in
risk appetite and that it will probably have to intervene more
in the future.
"Ultimately they will have to do a lot more given the fact
that political solutions take time and the one thing that the
euro zone doesn't have is time," McQuaid said.
U.S. ISM manufacturing data came out higher than expected
, but Bunds pared gains only temporary in a sign
that any dip was seen as a buying opportunity due to the euro
debt crisis, traders said.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)