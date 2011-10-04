LONDON Oct 4 German Bund futures opened higher on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers made little headway towards a sustainable solution to Greece's debt crisis, stoking fears of a near-term default.

Ministers agreed after meeting in Luxembourg that Greece could wait until mid-November to receive its next bailout aid instalment.

The finance ministers are also reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second international bailout package for Greece, a move that could undermine the aid programme and raise the risk of default.

"They are talking about greater haircuts, that's not going to go down well with stocks," said a trader in London.

"It's getting fairly close, them going bankrupt. We always had it pencilled in for December, but there has got to be a risk that it happens earlier."

European stock index futures pointed to a sharp drop on Tuesday, poised to extend losses on mounting fears a Greek default would spark a major banking crisis in Europe.

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which received a 6 billion-euro ($8 billion) bailout at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, has come under increasing market pressure over its exposure to Greece and a board meeting went on into the early hours of Tuesday in an effort to resolve its problems. .

