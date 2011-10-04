UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON Oct 4 German Bund futures opened higher on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers made little headway towards a sustainable solution to Greece's debt crisis, stoking fears of a near-term default.
Ministers agreed after meeting in Luxembourg that Greece could wait until mid-November to receive its next bailout aid instalment.
The finance ministers are also reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second international bailout package for Greece, a move that could undermine the aid programme and raise the risk of default.
"They are talking about greater haircuts, that's not going to go down well with stocks," said a trader in London.
"It's getting fairly close, them going bankrupt. We always had it pencilled in for December, but there has got to be a risk that it happens earlier."
European stock index futures pointed to a sharp drop on Tuesday, poised to extend losses on mounting fears a Greek default would spark a major banking crisis in Europe.
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which received a 6 billion-euro ($8 billion) bailout at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, has come under increasing market pressure over its exposure to Greece and a board meeting went on into the early hours of Tuesday in an effort to resolve its problems. .
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.