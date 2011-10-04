* Bund rallies as Greek woes mount

* Greek aid delayed, ministers to review PSI in second bailout

* Belgian, French CDS rise as Dexia shares tumble (Writes through, updates with quotes, prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 4 German Bund futures rallied on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers only stoked worries over a default by Greece and the scale of the impact on Europe's banks and economy.

An agreed delay to Greece's receipt of its next bailout aid tranche and a review to the private sector involvement in a second international bailout for Greece raised concerns that for every step forward, euro zone ministers were taking two steps back.

The prospect of more painful and slow negotiations, along with a collapse of shares in Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia, sent investors running for cover -- and the safe haven of core European bonds.

The German Bund future jumped as European stocks fell more than 2 percent. Analysts said ten-year German government bond yields could retest record lows.

"They seem to be going backwards," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

"If they are having problems getting the sixth tranche of funding, what's going to happen to the seventh tranche of funding in three months time. The situation is going to be even worse then. So Greece is on the brink."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rallied 76 ticks to 138.20 nearing closer to a record high hit in September of 139.19.

German government bond yields fell across maturities, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 1.73 percent. It hit a record low of 1.637 percent also in September.

European shares extended falls, with banks lower on worries that an eventual Greek default will spark a banking crisis. Shares in Dexia plunged 23 percent, hit by worries over its exposure to Greece.

The cost of insuring Belgium's debt jumped, with the 5-year credit default swap rising 14 bps on the day to 286 bps, and the French equivalent surging 9 bps to 198 bps, according to Markit data.

German 5-year CDS rose to another record high on Tuesday at 121 bps, up 5 bps on the day, on growing worries the euro zone's largest economy will pay a high price for a deepening euro zone debt crisis. . It has risen 55 percent since Sept. 2 when the German CDS stood at 78 bps.

NEAR-TERM DEFAULT?

Euro zone finance ministers are reviewing the size of the private sector involvement in a second international bailout package for Greece. Under that deal, private creditors agreed to take a 21 percent write-down on their holdings of Greek debt. The idea is that, now Greece's economic growth and deficit situation has worsened, that deal needs to be reviewed.

Ministers also agreed after a meeting in Luxembourg that Greece could wait until mid-November until it receives the next installment from its existing emergency aid programme.

Although analysts still expect Greece to eventually get this new money, they said the delay would increase uncertainty and risks.

"The longer it takes, the bigger the chances that at some point, the political leaders think that (a default) is an option," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

Five-year Greek CDS prices were pricing in a more than 90 percent chance that the heavily-indebted country would eventually go bankrupt.

"It's getting fairly close, them going bankrupt. We always had it pencilled in for December, but there has got to be a risk that it happens earlier."

Some peripheral bond prices however were higher, with yields on 10-year Italian debt falling 1.5 basis points to 5.53 percent, as the European Central Bank again intervened in the secondary market.

Spanish bond yields were slightly lower at 5.12 percent. (Editing by Patrick Graham)