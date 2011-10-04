LONDON Oct 4 The 10-year government bond yield spread between Belgium and Germany rose sharply on Tuesday as shares in Franco-Belgian group Dexia plunged, as it came under increasing market pressure over its exposure to Greece.

Ten-year Belgian/German government bond yield spreads widened 16 basis points to 199 bps, while the French equivalent was up 7 bps on the day at 83 bps. Fears over European banks' exposures to peripheral debt and worries of a Greek debt default took the German Bund future FGBLc1 up 114 ticks higher to 138.58.

"Belgium is getting absolutely smashed today," said a trader, pointing to Dexia as a reason for the move in yield spreads. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)