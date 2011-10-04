* Bund rallies as sovereign-banking feedback loop in focus

* Belgian, French debt underperforms as Dexia problems mount

* Schatz auction likely to benefit as flight to quality persists

By William James

LONDON, Oct 4 Bund futures rallied strongly for a third straight session on Tuesday, driven higher as troubles at Franco-Belgian bank Dexia highlighted the acute risks posed by policymakers' failure to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Belgian and French bonds underperformed German debt after concerns over Dexia's heavy exposure to Greek debt and problems accessing wholesale funds prompted both states to pledge their support for the ailing lender.

Nervousness about a Greek default also supported a strong push towards the relative safety of German Bunds after European finance ministers pushed back the disbursement of crucial bailout funding until mid-November.

"We are in the midst of a serious negative feedback loop whereby we have intensifying concerns at the periphery which feed through into the banking sector," said Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank in London.

"This also weigh on equities and limits extension of credit via the banking channels which limits growth and then feeds back into the peripheral crisis."

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled at 138.24, up 80 ticks, having earlier reached a high of 138.80. A close above 138.10 would signal a rise back to the record high of 139.19 hit on Sept. 23 and then to 140.81, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.

Adding to the uncertainty, euro zone finance ministers also said they were considering revisions to Greece's bailout plan that would see private sector bondholders take bigger losses.

Under that deal private creditors agreed to take a 21 percent write-down on their holdings of Greek debt but, with Greece having acknowledged it will miss deficit targets due to its economy slowing, the losses may need to be larger.

Belgian and Greek bonds were the worst performers on the day. Yields on 10-year Belgian debt rose 20 basis points to 3.84 percent -- posting the biggest daily rise since November 2010. Equivalent Greek yields were 57 bps higher at 23.942 percent.

While French yields were slightly lower on the day, the region's second largest economy underperformed Germany by 7 bps in the 10-year sector and the cost of insuring France's debt rose 10 bps to 199 bps.

LIQUID AND SAFE

With little near-term prospect of any action that would ease the rising tension in euro zone markets, Wednesday's auction of two-year Schatz bonds should find solid demand despite ultra-low yields, analysts said.

"We are engaged in a flight to both quality and liquidity and Germany offers a safe haven in both those regards, so it's not so much a question of valuations anymore. It's about where you are more likely to be able to preserve your capital," McGuire said.

Germany will aim to sell up to 5 billion euros of the September 2013 bond which carries a 0.75 percent coupon.

Two-year German bond yields were last at 0.453 percent , while 10-year yields fell 9.2 bps to 1.72 percent. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)