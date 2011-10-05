* Bank capitalisation talk briefly sends Bunds lower

* Euro zone manufacturing data poor, growth outlook bleak

* Bunds likely to retest record highs as Greek worries linger

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 5 Bunds fell on Wednesday following a three-day rally after governments agreed to strengthen euro zone banks, although losses looked temporary as the plan lacked details and worries about a possible Greek default lingered.

Traders said volumes were thin and early session Bund losses were driven by short-term players booking profits after the recent gains. A bounce after surveys showed euro zone manufacturing shrinking faster than expected highlighted how nervous the market remained.

Longer-term investors were still favouring Bunds due to doubts over whether Greece will get its next aid tranche and signs that the private sector may have to take a larger loss on Greek debt holdings.

While largely expected, a three-notch downgrade of Italian ratings by Moody's underscored contagion risks from the Greek situation and reminded markets that they should expect further rating downgrades of euro zone sovereigns, traders said.

"There is hardly any turnover in cash markets. From a credit perspective in Europe you can only invest in German bonds for now," said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank in Frankfurt. "Risk managers will tell you 'no' if you want to invest in ... other bonds."

Bund futures FGBLc1 last traded 22 ticks lower at 138.02, having gained about three points in the past three sessions. German 10-year yields were up 3.2 basis points at 1.753 percent.

"It's still a mess out there," another trader said.

"The plan doesn't seem to have any details, it is still the early stages of talks and generally these things don't have anything other than a temporary impact."

With momentum indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence index above the zero line on charts, the technical picture was still supportive for Bunds.

UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said he moved stops on a tactical long position in Bunds higher to 137.30 from 136.86, tracking the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally which was last at 137.35.

While trading above that level, he expected future gains back to the 139.19 contract high and then to the first Fibonacci extension level at 140.81, he said.

Italian 10-year yields were 6 bps higher at 5.56 percent, with one trader saying he saw the European Central Bank buying the paper.

GERMAN CURVE FLATTENS

The recent flight to quality has narrowed the German 2/10-year spread to levels close to 125 bps, a level last seen in early 2009. Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said the ECB meeting on Thursday could be the decisive factor to push the spread lower.

"A lack of, or insufficient, monetary stimulus by the ECB tomorrow would likely intensify the current risk averse mood and that could see the German 2/10-year flatten to multi-year lows," he said.

Money markets are currently pricing in about a 50 percent chance of a 25 bps rate cut on Thursday and expect an expansion of liquidity facilities.

Later in the day, Germany plans to sell up to 5 billion euros of September 2013 bonds. Strategists said the paper looked appealing on a relative value basis on the German yield curve and the auction should find decent demand.

"We recommend holders of July 13 (paper) to switch into the Sept. 13 to pick up 5 bps in yield," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Two-year Schatz notes yielded 0.461 percent, up 0.4 bps on the day. (Editing by Anna Willard)