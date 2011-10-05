* Bank capitalisation talk sends Bunds lower

* Euro zone manufacturing data poor, growth outlook bleak

* Bunds likely to retest record highs as Greek worries linger

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 5 Bunds fell on Wednesday following a three-day rally after governments agreed to strengthen euro zone banks, although losses looked temporary as the plan lacked details and worries about a possible Greek default lingered.

Traders said Bund losses were mostly driven by short-term players booking profits in thin trade after the recent gains.

A brief bounce after surveys showed euro zone manufacturing shrinking faster than expected highlighted how nervous the market remained. A well bid German two-year Schatz tender also showed strong underlying demand for the relative safe paper.

"For the broader risk appetite it is positive that policymakers still seem to be willing to support their banks whatever the backdrop," said WestLB strategist Michael Leister. "But ... there is not too much relaxation in the market."

"There are still questions about how far this could stretch because governments are still under pressure to cut deficits so injecting capital into banks does not seem as easy as in 2008. Longer-term implications are not yet clear."

Bund futures FGBLc1 last traded 67 ticks lower at 137.57 in volatile trade, having gained about three points in the past three sessions. German 10-year yields were up 7.4 basis points at 1.795 percent.

Despite low yields, longer-term investors still favoured Bunds due to doubts over whether Greece will get its next aid tranche and signs that the private sector may have to take a larger loss on Greek debt holdings.

"From a credit perspective in Europe you can only invest in German bonds for now," said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank in Frankfurt. "Risk managers will tell you 'no' if you want to invest in ... other bonds."

While largely expected, a three-notch downgrade of Italian ratings by Moody's underscored contagion risks from the Greek situation and reminded markets that they should expect further rating downgrades of euro zone sovereigns, traders said.

Italian 10-year yields were some 8 bps higher at 5.58 percent, with traders citing European Central Bank buying Italian and Spanish paper.

The International Monetary Fund said it may invest alongside the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund in Italian and Spanish bonds, helping to cap a yield rise. But investors generally kept away from peripheral debt.

"It's still a mess out there," another trader said.

With momentum indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence index above the zero line on charts, the technical picture was still supportive for Bunds.

UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said he moved stops on a tactical long position in Bunds higher to 137.30 from 136.86, tracking the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally which was last at 137.35.

While trading above that level, he expected future gains back to the 139.19 contract high and then to the first Fibonacci extension level at 140.81, he said.

STRONG AUCTION

Germany sold 4 billion euros of 2-year bonds in a sale that saw an above-average bid/cover ratio despite record low levels in yields.

"The market is not really looking at the level of yields, it just wants to have safety for the investment," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.

The recent flight to quality has narrowed the German 2/10-year spread to levels close to 125 bps, a level last seen in early 2009. Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said the ECB meeting on Thursday could be the decisive factor to push the spread lower.

"A lack of, or insufficient, monetary stimulus by the ECB tomorrow would likely intensify the current risk averse mood and that could see the German 2/10-year flatten to multi-year lows," he said.

Money markets are currently pricing in about a 50 percent chance of a 25 bps rate cut on Thursday and expect an expansion of liquidity facilities.

Elsewhere, the 10-year Belgian/German yield spread rose 10 bps to 220 bps as the country faces having to rescue Franco-Belgian group Dexia . (Editing by Anna Willard)