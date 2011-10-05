* Bunds slide as banking recapitalisation talk boost equities

* Lack of details likely to see Bunds rebound

* IMF bond-buying signal aids periphery despite Italy downgrade

By William James

LONDON, Oct 5 Bund futures slid on Wednesday after signs that euro zone policymakers were gearing up to recapitalise the region's banks prompted a rebound in battered banking stocks, but demand for German debt was unlikely to remain subdued for long.

European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks, many of which could face heavy losses if a planned second bailout package for Greece does not go ahead, while France and Belgium agreed to bail out the debt crisis' first banking casualty, Dexia .

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell by more than a full point to settle at 137.06, unwinding around a third of the sharp gains made in the previous three sessions. A rally in bank shares led European equities over 3 percent higher on the day.

"For the broader risk appetite it is positive that policymakers still seem to be willing to support their banks whatever the backdrop," said WestLB strategist Michael Leister. "But ... there is not too much relaxation in the market."

Following the selloff in Bund futures, which traders said was driven by short-term investors booking profits on the week's rally, more questions would need to be answered about where the money for recapitalisations would come from.

"I'm not convinced. This has been a baseless, hopeful risk-asset rally, and how many times have we been there?," a trader said.

Peripheral euro zone bonds outperformed German debt on the day, with Italian and Spanish paper finding additional support from comments made by an IMF official saying the fund could invest in the countries' debt.

"Hope is a powerful force in the markets and stories that the IMF is gearing up to provide a backstop for Italy (and) Spain are likely to better stabilise these markets," said Royal Bank of Scotland strategist Harvinder Sian in a note.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell relative to German debt, tightening the spread by 12 bps to 326 bps while the equivalent Italian spread was 7 bps tighter on the day at 370 bps.

A extension of that trend required a credible backstop to allow banks to withstand bigger losses on Greek debt, and more rescue firepower from some combination of leveraging the euro zone rescue fund or directly from the IMF, Sian said.

PERIPHERY STILL AT RISK

Highlighting the persistent risks for Spain and Italy -- the next two sovereigns in the crisis firing line -- Moody's slashed Italy's credit rating by three notches to A2 late on Tuesday.

The immediate reaction was muted, but with Spain's credit rating also under review by Moody's, Thursday's sale of up to 4.5 billion euros of Spanish debt could be the trigger for fresh spread widening, analysts said.

"That could be an underlying burdening factor tomorrow given the vengeance of the Italian downgrade... Some kind of spillover could easily take place," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London.

Amid the slide in Bunds, investors still demonstrated a strong desire to hold short-dated German debt at a 4 billion euro Schatz auction, despite the record-low yields on offer.

"The market is not really looking at the level of yields, it just wants to have safety for the investment," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)