LONDON Oct 6 German government bonds slipped at Thursday's open on optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the financial sector and ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where expectations of a rate cut have faded.

The ECB is expected to resume longer-term lending to banks, easing liquidity even if not solvency concerns. It is also set to prepare the ground for a rate cut before year-end although bets on a 50 basis point cut on Thursday have been scaled back by markets after inflation jumped last month.

The Bank of England is also due to consider a fresh round of stimulus on Thursday.

"The market is priced for favourable outcomes from the central banks," said a trader.

"But any disappointment will be short lived, a knee-jerk reaction, as the market will just look to the next meeting in both cases."

European finance ministers this week agreed to safeguard banks in the face of mounting concerns about a Greek default. .

The headlines have helped ease tension in financial markets this week stemming from fears that officials were not doing enough to contain fallout from the debt crisis.

December Bund futures were 14 ticks lower at 136.92.

Two-year bond yields were little changed at 0.496 percent, with 10-year yields up just over a basis point at 1.852 percent.

Spain will sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds, with comments from the IMF that it may buy peripheral bonds seen helping, although the fund later stepped back from a firm pledge to do this.

France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds with maturities up to 10-years. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra)