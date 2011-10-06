* Bunds edge lower ahead of ECB, supply
* ECB seen offering banks more liquidity, holding rates
* Spain to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 6 German government bonds fell on
Thursday on optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the financial
sector and before a European Central Bank meeting where
expectations of an interest rate cut have faded.
The ECB is expected to resume longer-term lending to banks,
easing liquidity if not solvency concerns.
It is also set to prepare the ground for a rate cut before
year-end although bets on a cut of up to 50
basis points on Thursday have been scaled back by markets after
euro zone inflation jumped last month.
The Bank of England is also due to consider a fresh round of
stimulus on Thursday.
"The market is priced for favourable outcomes from the
central banks," a trader said. "But any disappointment will be
short lived, a knee-jerk reaction, as the market will just look
to the next meeting in both cases."
Markets are pricing in around 15 bps of easing in the ECB's
main refinancing rate, analysts said, although the excess
liquidity conditions in the banking system make exact
calculations difficult.
"It's about conventional versus extraordinary measures and
the latter seems more likely. The market is expecting a 12-month
tender and that is in the price," said Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire.
The ECB has hiked its main refinancing rate by 50 basis
points this year but economic conditions in the euro zone have
since worsened and the bloc's sovereign debt crisis has
deepened.
However, if the central bank does not indicate there is the
chance of rate cut next month, analysts look for a flattening of
the forward Eonia curve as markets shift expectations for when a
cut will come.
"The market has got the bit between its teeth in terms of
expecting a policy reversal," McGuire said.
"The market is going to think the less they do now, the more
they are going to have to do later."
European finance ministers this week agreed to safeguard
banks in the face of mounting concerns about a Greek default.
This helped ease tension in financial markets this week
stemming from fears that officials were not doing enough to
contain fallout from the debt crisis.
December Bund futures were 33 ticks lower at
136.73.
Two-year German bond yields were flat at 0.5
percent, with 10-year yields up 3.1 bps at 1.871
percent.
Spain will sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds, with the
ECB's bond-buying programme seen pushing borrowing costs lower.
"Periphery headline risk remains elevated and Spanish news
flow has been less than stellar, but demand should be
reasonable," Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.
They added that in relative value terms, the April 2014 bond
being sold was cheap, while the October 2014 and April 2015
issues were rich.
France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds with
maturities up to 10 years.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)