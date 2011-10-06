LONDON Oct 6 The cost of insuring peripheral euro zone debt against default fell on Thursday as signs that policymakers were prepared to tackle banking sector recapitalisations grew, easing some investor worries on the euro zone debt crisis.

"Apparently the market has made up its mind, speculating on a big comprehensive solution from the global policymaker camp," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister. "The worry is there is decent room for disappointment"

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Italian government debt fell 18 basis points to 450 bps, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs 450,000 euros to protect 10 million euros of exposure to Italian bonds.

Equivalent CDS prices fell for Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

(Reporting by William James)