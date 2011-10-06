* Bunds edge lower ahead of ECB, supply
* ECB seen offering banks more liquidity, holding rates
* Spain sells 4.5 billion euros of bonds at lower yields
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 6 German government bonds fell on
Thursday as optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the financial
sector boosted demand for riskier assets such as equities, and
before a European Central Bank meeting where expectations of an
interest rate cut have faded.
European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said the
EU's executive was proposing member states carry out a
coordinated recapitalisation of banks .
The comments came after European finance ministers this week
agreed to safeguard banks in the face of mounting concerns about
a Greek default , helping ease tension in
financial markets stemming from fears that officials were not
doing enough to contain fallout from the debt crisis.
"Apparently the market has made up its mind, speculating on
a big comprehensive solution from the global policymaker camp,"
said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister. "
"The worry is there is decent room for disappointment."
The cost of insuring euro zone debt against default fell,
with five-year Italian credit default swaps 18 basis points
lower at 450 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.
The price means it costs 450,000 euros to protect 10 million
euros of exposure to Italian bonds.
Peripheral bond yields also fell, with Spanish yields down 8
basis points at 5.01 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to
312 basis points. Spain also successfully sold 4.5 billion euros
of sovereign bonds at auction.
The ECB is expected to announce it is leaving interest rates
unchanged at 1145 GMT but announce at its regular press
conference that it will resume longer-term lending to banks,
easing liquidity if not solvency concerns.
It is also set to prepare the ground for a rate cut before
year-end although bets on a cut of up to 50
basis points on Thursday have been scaled back by markets after
euro zone inflation jumped last month.
The Bank of England is also due to consider a fresh round of
stimulus on Thursday.
"The market is priced for favourable outcomes from the
central banks," a trader said. "But any disappointment will be
short lived, a knee-jerk reaction, as the market will just look
to the next meeting in both cases."
Markets are pricing in around 15 bps of easing in the ECB's
main refinancing rate, analysts said, although the excess
liquidity conditions in the banking system make exact
calculations difficult.
"It's about conventional versus extraordinary measures and
the latter seems more likely. The market is expecting a 12-month
tender and that is in the price," said Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire.
The ECB has hiked its main refinancing rate by 50 basis
points this year but economic conditions in the euro zone have
since worsened and the bloc's sovereign debt crisis has
deepened.
However, if the central bank does not indicate there is the
chance of rate cut next month, analysts look for a flattening of
the forward Eonia curve as markets shift expectations for when a
cut will come.
"The market has got the bit between its teeth in terms of
expecting a policy reversal," McGuire said.
"The market is going to think the less they do now, the more
they are going to have to do later."
December Bund futures , seen as a safer bet amid the
euro zone tensions, were 43 ticks lower at 136.62.
Two-year German bond yields were almost 2 basis
points higher at 0.516 percent, with 10-year yields
up 4.5 bps at 1.884 percent.
Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of bonds, paying lower
borrowing costs than at a previous auction .
"The market will gain further confidence that investor
interest is still evident for Spanish paper, and the fact that
the yields are lower than at the previous auctions will ease
fears funding might have been heading to unsustainable levels,"
said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
France will also sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds with
maturities up to 10 years.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Toby Chopra)