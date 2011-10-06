* Bunds edge lower ahead of ECB, supply

* ECB seen offering banks more liquidity, holding rates

* Spain sells 4.5 billion euros of bonds at lower yields

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 6 German government bonds fell on Thursday as optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the financial sector boosted demand for riskier assets such as equities, and before a European Central Bank meeting where expectations of an interest rate cut have faded.

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU's executive was proposing member states carry out a coordinated recapitalisation of banks .

The comments came after European finance ministers this week agreed to safeguard banks in the face of mounting concerns about a Greek default , helping ease tension in financial markets stemming from fears that officials were not doing enough to contain fallout from the debt crisis.

"Apparently the market has made up its mind, speculating on a big comprehensive solution from the global policymaker camp," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister. "

"The worry is there is decent room for disappointment."

The cost of insuring euro zone debt against default fell, with five-year Italian credit default swaps 18 basis points lower at 450 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.

The price means it costs 450,000 euros to protect 10 million euros of exposure to Italian bonds.

Peripheral bond yields also fell, with Spanish yields down 8 basis points at 5.01 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 312 basis points. Spain also successfully sold 4.5 billion euros of sovereign bonds at auction.

The ECB is expected to announce it is leaving interest rates unchanged at 1145 GMT but announce at its regular press conference that it will resume longer-term lending to banks, easing liquidity if not solvency concerns.

It is also set to prepare the ground for a rate cut before year-end although bets on a cut of up to 50 basis points on Thursday have been scaled back by markets after euro zone inflation jumped last month.

The Bank of England is also due to consider a fresh round of stimulus on Thursday.

"The market is priced for favourable outcomes from the central banks," a trader said. "But any disappointment will be short lived, a knee-jerk reaction, as the market will just look to the next meeting in both cases."

Markets are pricing in around 15 bps of easing in the ECB's main refinancing rate, analysts said, although the excess liquidity conditions in the banking system make exact calculations difficult.

"It's about conventional versus extraordinary measures and the latter seems more likely. The market is expecting a 12-month tender and that is in the price," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

The ECB has hiked its main refinancing rate by 50 basis points this year but economic conditions in the euro zone have since worsened and the bloc's sovereign debt crisis has deepened.

However, if the central bank does not indicate there is the chance of rate cut next month, analysts look for a flattening of the forward Eonia curve as markets shift expectations for when a cut will come.

"The market has got the bit between its teeth in terms of expecting a policy reversal," McGuire said.

"The market is going to think the less they do now, the more they are going to have to do later."

December Bund futures , seen as a safer bet amid the euro zone tensions, were 43 ticks lower at 136.62.

Two-year German bond yields were almost 2 basis points higher at 0.516 percent, with 10-year yields up 4.5 bps at 1.884 percent.

Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of bonds, paying lower borrowing costs than at a previous auction .

"The market will gain further confidence that investor interest is still evident for Spanish paper, and the fact that the yields are lower than at the previous auctions will ease fears funding might have been heading to unsustainable levels," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

France will also sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds with maturities up to 10 years. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Toby Chopra)