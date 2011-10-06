* Bunds reverse losses as ECB dampens risk appetite

LONDON, Oct 6 German government bonds fell on Thursday, reversing a brief move into positive territory after the ECB left interest rates on hold.

Earlier, the Bank of England resumed its quantitative easing programme as central banks scramble to prevent a slowdown in growth turning into a full-blown recession and the euro zone debt crisis from crippling lenders.

"Even though they haven't cut rates today, Mr. Trichet may signal in his press conference it's just a matter of time, because of the deteriorating economic backdrop," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Trichet, presiding over his last monetary policy meeting, is expected to tell a news conference at 1230 GMT that the ECB will resume longer-term lending to banks, easing liquidity if not solvency concerns.

It is also set to prepare the ground for a rate cut before year-end although earlier bets on a cut of up to 50 basis points on Thursday had been scaled back.

Markets had priced in around 15 bps of easing in the ECB's main refinancing rate, analysts said, although the excess liquidity in the banking system made calculations difficult.

"It's about conventional versus extraordinary measures and the latter seems more likely. The market is expecting a 12-month tender and that is in the price," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

The ECB has hiked its refinancing rate by 50 bps this year but economic conditions in the euro zone have since worsened and the bloc's sovereign debt crisis has deepened.

However, if the bank does not indicate it may cut rates next month, analysts look for a flattening of the forward Eonia curve as markets shift expectations for when a cut will come.

"The market has got the bit between its teeth in terms of expecting a policy reversal," McGuire said. "The market is going to think the less they do now, the more they are going to have to do later."

The BoE voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to shield Britain's economy from the euro zone debt crisis and keep the faltering recovery going. .

Optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the financial sector had weighed on Bunds and boosted demand for riskier assets earlier in the session.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU's executive was proposing member states carry out a coordinated recapitalisation of banks .

European finance ministers agreed earlier this week to safeguard banks in the face of mounting concerns about a Greek default This helped ease tension in financial markets stemming from fears that officials were not doing enough to contain fallout from the debt crisis.

"Apparently the market has made up its mind, speculating on a big comprehensive solution from the global policymaker camp," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister said. "

"The worry is there is decent room for disappointment."

The cost of insuring peripheral euro zone debt against default fell. Five-year Italian credit default swaps were 18 basis points lower at 450 basis points, according to data monitor Markit, meaning it costs 450,000 euros to protect 10 million euros of exposure to Italian bonds.

Peripheral bond yields also fell, with Spanish yields down 9 basis points at 5.0 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 312 basis points. Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of sovereign bonds with borrowing costs lower than at previous comparable sales .

December Bund futures , were down 40 ticks at 136.65, having risen to 137.33, almost a full point higher than session lows.

Two-year German bond yields were up 1.2 bps at 0.511 percent, with 10-year yields up 2.1 bps at 1.861 percent.

France sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds with maturities up to 10 years.

