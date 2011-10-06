BRIEF-Vertex Energy announces entry into $30 mln credit facility
LONDON Oct 6 Two-year German government bond yields extended gains on Thursday, as markets deemed the European Central Bank was not as dovish as some had expected and had not done enough to stimulate the euro zone economy.
Two-year German government bond yields extended their rally to stand 10 basis points higher at 0.6 percent. They stood around 0.5 percent before ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's press conference.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise